As you're breaking out your cozy sweaters and holiday decorations, it's time to start your countdown to the most wonderful time of the year — and these wine advent calendars can help you mark each day with a tasty libation. Whether you prefer a red or a white, you can make the holidays even merrier with any one of these advent calendars filled with bottles of wine. And you don't have to stress about making a choice, because all these options are full of unique wines to keep you sipping through December.

If you're 21 or over, you can ring in the holidays with a different glass of wine every day. With so many advent calendar options, you can celebrate anywhere from 12 to 24 days of different wines, for the ultimate holiday tasting experience. While you can snag some of these calendars online, you'll need to make a trip to a local store for others. Here are a variety of choices to help you count down December with buzz-worthy sips.

1. Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar

Aldi's Merry and Bright Wine Advent Calendar features 24 days of wines sourced from California and it launched at Aldi locations on of Nov. 4. With a 187-milliliter bottle behind each of the 24 doors, you can expect a variety of whites, reds, rosés, and sparkling wines for $69.99. As you shop, keep in mind that Aldi limits the Wine Advent Calendars to two per customer.

Courtesy of Aldi

2. Give Them Beer's Wine Calendar

For $169, you can score Give Them Beer's 2020 Wine Advent Calendar. This one gives you 12 half-bottles of wine (375-milliliters) for half of December in a festive box. It has a mix of varieties from around the world, including red, white, and sparkling wines, from brands like Coppola, La Crema, and Wild Horse.

3. Give Them Beer's Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar

The brand is also selling a Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar for $119. It also contains 12 half-bottles of wine with sparkling champagne from wineries like Chandon, Mumm, and Ruffino. Inside, you can expect varietals like Brut, Prosecco, and Rosé.

Shipping for both calendars is $15 for ground shipping, and they should arrive before Dec. 1.

4. Costco's Wine Advent Calendar

Costco is selling a wine advent calendar for $99, which features a 24-count of 375-milliliter bottles of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wine. You'll need to find it at a Costco location near you to snap one up because it isn't available to buy online.

5. Sam's Club 12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar

Courtesy of Sam's Club

Sam's Club's 12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar is available in-store and features a 12-count of 187-milliliter bottles for $37.98, per a press release. The wines are all sourced from California and include varieties like cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, zinfandel, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, and rosé.

6. Target's Wine Advent Calendar

Target's W.O.W. Holiday Wine Advent Calendar features a 24-pack of 187-milliliter bottles for $59.99. The calendar is available in-stores and online starting on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Target locations that sell beer and wine, according to a press release. The box contains wines from the West Coast, with plenty of varietals from California, such as pinot noir, zinfandel, and rosé.

7. Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine

The 12 Nights of Wine calendar from Vinebox includes a variety of red and white wines in 12 single-serve portions of wine for $129 and free shipping. This calendar has a more modern aesthetic with each pour coming in a glass vial.

8. Vintage Wine Estates 12 Days Holiday Advent Calendar

The Vintage Wine Estates 12 Days Holiday Advent Calendar from QVC is available for $98. Featuring a 12-count of 375-milliliter bottles, the calendar contains a mix of reds and whites like Laetitia Vineyard and Winery Pinot Noir and Windsor Vineyards Pinot Grigio, and orders will ship on Monday, Nov. 30.

