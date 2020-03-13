National Pi Day is on Saturday, March 14, and it's come a long way from simply celebrating the mathematical constant — pi, aka 3.14. Like every other holiday, it's another chance for you to score some cheap eats. These 2020 National Pi Day deals include so many deals on discounted pizza.

Some of your fave restaurants are celebrating National Pi Day by offering pizza pie deals. With everything from free pizza sweepstakes to $3.14 pizzas in honor of the value of pi, you'll want to cancel your dinner plans, because the discounts will save you a lot of cash. Check out these cheesy deals from places like California Pizza Kitchen, Pieology, and more.

1. Free Pies from MOD Pizza on DoorDash

MOD Pizza and DoorDash are partnering up to offer a deal on Saturday, March 14. When you order $3.14 worth of food from MOD Pizza with DoorDash, you'll get a free pizza. To participate, use the code, "MODPIDAY" at checkout. Make sure your subtotal is above $3.14, apply the code, and redeem your free pizza, valid for a classic MOD size pizza or a create your own MOD size pizza valued at $11.

Be sure to keep an eye on DoorDash's official Twitter account on Saturday, March 14, too. The company is offering a chance to win $314 in DoorDash credit.

Courtesy of DoorDash/MOD Pizza

2. Free pizza from DiGiorno

On Saturday, March 14, between 9 a.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, you can enter to win free pizza from DiGiorno. All you have to do is follow @DiGiorno on Twitter and reply to its Pi Day tweet with the hashtag #sweepstakes. The pizza brand will select three winners, who will receive coupons for 14 DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Pizzas.

3. $5 Pizza at Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J — North America's largest network of travel centers — is giving you the chance to score $5 off pizzas through Sunday, March 15. To get the deal, download the Pilot J Flying app, find the offer in the app, and redeem it at a Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

4. $3.14 pizza pies & 50-cent slices at 7-Eleven

Order delivery or go into a 7-Eleven on March 14 and get a whole pizza pie for $3.14 through 7Rewards. You can also get the deal delivered through its 7Now app. The $3.14 price is valid on 7-Eleven's Pepperoni Whole Pizza, Extreme Meat Whole Pizza, and Triple Cheese Whole Pizza.

7Rewards members can also visit a participating store location and receive a slice of pizza for 50 cents by scanning the app at checkout.

5. Postmates' California Pizza Kitchen deal

Order from California Pizza Kitchen with Postmates through Sunday, March 15 to score $10 off of $30. Just use the code "CPKDAY" before you place your order.

6. $3.14 pies at Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is selling pizzas for $3.14. To redeem the deal, make sure you download the Blaze Pizza app before going in. The promotion will show up in the app on Saturday, March 14 as a reward in your account and is available in-store only.

7. BOGO for $3.14 pizza pies at Marco's Pizza's

At Marco's Pizza, when you buy any large pizza, you'll get a second one of equal or lesser value for $3.14 by using the promo code "PIDAY2020" at checkout.

8. $3.14 cheese pizzas at My Pi Pizza

My Pi Pizza is selling its Thin Crust Cheese Pizzas for $3.14. You can get additional ingredients for $1.59 each. These are available for delivery nationwide and come frozen.

9. BOGO for $3.14 deal at Papa John's

Papa John's is offering customers a BOGO discount. Buy a large pizza at regular price and get a large one-topping pie for $3.14

10. Free pizza for a year at Pieology

Pieology is offering an all-day special on Saturday, March 14. Purchase one artisan pizza and get the second artisan pizza for just $3.14. Download and join their Pie Life Rewards on National Pi Day and you'll be entered to win free pizza for a year. The company will choose one lucky winner per participating location across the United States.