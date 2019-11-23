Following months of speculation, Jamie Lynn Spears is confirming that Zoey Brooks is heading back to Nickelodeon — but it's probably going to look a little different than what viewers expected. While a reboot has been rumored to be in the works, Zoey 101 cast’s All That reunion will see all your favorite characters make an appearance on the Kenan Thompson-produced sketch show. Here's what to expect when the sketch airs in early 2020.

ICYMI, buzz that a Zoey 101 revival could be in the works has been only increasing in recent months following a surprise cast reunion, several suspicious social media posts, and Spears' November Instagram post, which appeared to show a script from an upcoming reboot. Now, the actress — who recently announced that she'd be marking her first post-Zoey 101 role by starring in the upcoming Netflix series Sweet Magnolias — is confirming that yes, we'll be seeing the students of Pacific Coast Academy head back to Nickelodeon, but there's a catch.

According to a Thursday, Nov. 21 report from E! News, the publication exclusively reported that Spears will be reuniting with her Zoey 101 co-stars Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood on an episode of Nickelodeon's All That which is slated to be titled "Thelma Stump."

Per the publication, Spears said:

This has been a long time coming! I'm so excited to be able to reunite the cast and be able to recreate so many amazing memories, but I'm most excited about what's to come in the future.

Per the publication, Spears will be acting as "her bacon-loving bodyguard character" Thelma Stump, and will be doing everything in her power to stop her Zoey 101 co-stars and All That cast members from entering the set.

Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

This seems to align with Spears' Instagram on Friday, Nov. 15, which again reignited speculation that Zoey Brooks would be making another appearance on fans' TV screens. The photo, which appeared to show a script with everything but the phrase "Gimme that bacon!" blacked out, garnered more attention after Paul Butcher and Chris Massey (who played Dustin Brooks and Michael Barret on the show) teased "Something's coming" in the comments section. Now, it looks like we know what that something is.

While it's been 14 years since Zoey 101 went off the air, it's not the first time that fans have seen the cast members reunite. Back in 2015, the characters Chase and Michael had a five-minute reboot that showed them finding out that Zoey had thought of Chase as her soulmate. Upon learning this information, Chase decided to find Zoey again, but the audience didn't see their reunion on-air or if they were able to make things work after all.

DanWarp on YouTube

Only time will tell whether the producers behind All That bring that storyline into the newest revival and give viewers some kind of conclusion on the Chase and Zoey romance, but I wouldn't rule anything out at this point. Again, the All That episode will reportedly be airing in "early 2020," so I'd keep an eye out for more information as we get closer to the new year.