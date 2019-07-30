In early July, pretty much everyone who grew up in the mid-2000s was freaking out about a possible Zoey 101 reboot, and now those rumors seem to have even more weight. On July 29, the whole cast of the show (minus star Jamie Lynn Spears) reunited, cracked some PCA-specific jokes, and even sang the theme song together. These photos from the Zoey 101 cast reunion will make you miss Pacific Coast Academy so much, and may also convince you that those reboot rumors could be true.

On Monday, July 29, the bulk of the Zoey 101 cast got together for dinner in Los Angeles and posted a ton of fun reunion pics to Instagram. The dinner filled with PCA alumni included Matthew Underwood (resident bad boy Logan), Jack Salvatore Jr. (the emotionless Mark), Victoria Justice (aspiring actress Lola), the show's creator Dan Schneider, Sean Flynn (male lead Chase), Chris Massey (Chase's bestie Michael), Erin Sanders (the science-loving Quinn), Abby Wilde (the lisping Stacey), and Paul Butcher (Zoey's little brother Dustin). The big reunion comes just a few days after rumors of a Zoey 101 popped up all over the internet, and Jamie Lynn Spears teasingly wrote that Nickelodeon should "have [their] people call [her] people."

Check out the Pacific Coast Academy reunion photo below:

Notably absent from the reunion was Zoey 101's star Jamie Lynn Spears. In one of her posts from the reunion, Abby Wilde shared that Spears had to miss the dinner because she was busy filming her new show in Atlanta. Spears is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, which will mark her return to acting after stepping away from Hollywood once Zoey 101 ended in 2008.

The Zoey 101 cast definitely did not forget about Jamie Lynn Spears, though. Spears posted a screenshot of her missed FaceTimes from Chris Massey, including a video message that the whole cast sent to Spears in which they say they hope to see her soon and then break out into singing "Follow Me," the show's theme song originally performed by Spears herself.

Interestingly enough, Jamie Lynn Spears captioned that post with a winky face emoji after saying that she hopes to see her former castmates again soon. Could she be teasing that the Zoey 101 reboot is in the works? Let's hope so!

Regardless of whether or not that reboot is going to happen, the new Zoey 101 reunion pics and videos are an awesome nostalgia trip for everyone who grew up watching the teen boarding school dramedy on Nickelodeon. Check out all of the Instagram posts from the Zoey 101 reunion below, including a fun video of Chris Massey checking in with all of the members of the cast.

Not only does the reunion look like it was a ton of fun, but it also shows that the whole Zoey 101 cast is still close, so maybe those reboot rumors could actually be onto something. It is still too early to know for sure what will happen, but hopefully fans will know soon whether a trip back to Pacific Coast Academy is in the future.