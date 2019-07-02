It has been over a decade since Jamie Lynn Spears last starred in a television show, but she has just set her big comeback with a brand new Netflix series. Britney Spears' younger sister first broke big in the mid-2000s as the star of Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, but she stepped away from acting after the show ended in 2008. Now, Spears is ready to return to television, and Jamie Lynn Spears' new Netflix series Sweet Magnolias looks like it will be the perfect show for her comeback.

The upcoming Netflix series is based on the popular Sweet Magnolias book series by Sherryl Woods, which is comprised of 11 novels published from 2007 to 2014. As in the books, the TV adaptation will center on three women living in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina who have been best friends since high school. Known as the Sweet Magnolias, best friends Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur are always there to help one another through the struggles of romance, career, and family.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been cast in the part of Noreen Fitzgibbons, described as a young nurse who comes to Serenity to start a new life after a series of bad decisions. Spears tweeted her excitement about the part and about her return to acting after so many years.

The acting gig will be Jamie Lynn Spears' return to television after over ten years away. When her series Zoey 101 ended in 2008, the predominant rumor was that the show was cancelled because of Spears' pregnancy. But earlier this year, Spears posted that the series ended simply due to the contract being up and not because of her pregnancy. Since then, Spears has been focusing on her family, raising her two daughters Maddie and Ivey away from the limelight in Louisiana. Her only forays into entertainment since Zoey 101's ending have been a couple of country singles and a pair of appearances in TV documentaries about her sister.

The three main roles in Sweet Magnolias will be played by Monica Potter (Parenthood), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), and Heather Headley (Aida). Potter will play Maddie Townsend, an over-exerted mother going through a divorce. Elliott will play Dana Sue Sullivan, a talented chef faced with the decision of whether or not to try to make things work with her ex-husband, and Headley will play Helen Decatur, a driven lawyer who decides it is time to start a family after having achieved her professional goals.

Rounding out the cast is Chris Klein (American Pie) and Justin Bruening (Grey's Anatomy). Klein will play Maddie Townsend's ex-husband Bill Townsend, who experiences a fall from grace in Serenity following the divorce. Bruening will play Cal Maddox, a baseball coach who expresses an interest in Maddie Townsend.

As of right now, Sweet Magnolias does not have a set premiere date to begin streaming on Netflix. The new series is set to begin filming sometime in 2019, though, so fans can expect it to drop either at the end of this year or, more likely, sometime in 2020.