Jamie Lynn Spears is taking us back to Pacific Coast Academy for a nostalgic throwback, and also setting the record straight about the reason that her hit Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 really came to an end. Jan. 9, 2019 marked the 14th anniversary of Zoey 101, the beloved teen drama that made Jamie Lynn Spears a star in her own right, and Spears celebrated the occasion by reposting the show's iconic theme song. But Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram about Zoey 101 did more than just celebrate the past — she also revealed the real reason why the series got canceled.

It has officially been 14 years since Zoey Brooks first arrived at Pacific Coast Academy, even though it may not feel like it was that long ago. Zoey 101 premiered at the start of 2005, marking a golden age in Nickelodeon live-action comedies. The series aired along other nostalgic live-action favorites from the network including Drake & Josh, Unfabulous, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and iCarly. It also held the distinction of being Nickelodeon's most expensive production ever since it was filmed on location in Malibu. But most importantly, the show introduced fans to beloved characters like Zoey Brooks, Chase Matthews, and Logan Reese.

The Zoey 101 theme song "Follow Me" also quickly became iconic, showcasing Jamie Lynn Spears' singing talents for the first time. So it was a fitting tribute for Spears to post a snippet of the song to honor the 14th anniversary of Zoey 101's premiere.

It is a sweet, nostalgic post, but the real scoop came in the hashtags that Jamie Lynn Spears wrote in the caption. Alongside the video, Spears emphasized that Zoey 101 did not end because of her pregnancy:

Are you ready? 14 years later...still a jam... #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy #contractwasfinished

At the end of 2007, as the third season of Zoey 101 was about to finish airing, news broke that Jamie Lynn Spears was pregnant by her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Zoey 101 premiered its fourth season just a couple of weeks after its third season ended, and concluded the show with that as its final season. Because of the timing, fans naturally assumed that Spears' pregnancy must have been the reason for the show's abrupt cancellation. But now Jamie Lynn Spears is finally revealing the truth, it seems. According to her captions, Zoey 101 ended simply because the contracts were up after four seasons.

There have been some rumblings of Zoey 101 possibly returning to television in some form in the future, especially after the cast reunited to film a 10-year reunion video back in 2015. The 5-minute clip showed Chase learning that Zoey considered him to possibly be her soulmate while they were at PCA together, and ends on a cliffhanger of Chase running to Zoey.

DanWarp on YouTube

Jamie Lynn Spears seems less focused on her acting career these days, though, so a full reboot is likely out of the question. Spears currently lives in Louisiana, where she raises her two daughters Maddie Briann Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson with her husband Jamie Watson.