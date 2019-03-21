Whether you're totally into tongue, prefer to peck your mouth closed, or like to kiss for so long that your chapstick starts to feel like super glue — the way you like to kiss is totally up to you. From gentle pecks to full on make out sessions, kissing takes on many sexy forms. Although you may already know what you're into, it can be fun to consider how your astrological sign may inspire the best kiss of your life. "Everybody has a particular way they kiss — as do zodiac signs,"astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. "While kissing may be based on other personal factors, some signs have their standard 'go-to's.'"

Whether you're pecking someone new or if you've been smooching your boo for a while, knowing the ways you like to kiss can be super helpful. Whether you're a dreamy Pisces, a fiery Sag or a funky Aquarius, the way you like to kiss may have something to do with your star chart. Of course, astrology doesn't dictate anything and no mater your sign you can be into whatever types of smooches that you like.

I spoke to Stardust about the type of kiss each sign likes the most.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Giphy "A kiss on the forehead will delight the ram, as their head is the best place to get them fired up."

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Giphy "Expect sensual deep butterfly kisses when from the bull as they feel your body with their hands, who will feel amazing to the touch."

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy "Gemini’s will smile or giggle in between kisses, watch out for their sweet whispering words to delight your ears mid kiss."

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy "Any kissing underwater or in a shower (any kiss in their watery element) will definitely make the crab go water."

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Giphy "An old style 'movie kiss,' with their partner being dipped over their knee will speak to the lions theatrical nature."

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Giphy "A simple kiss with no frills is perfect for Virgo who likes to keep things low key, but sexy."

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy "A quick peck on the cheek will be Libras favorite kiss, as its kind, light hearted, and socially 'acceptable' in public."

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Giphy "Rubbing, touching, and kissing in public and at home will all be part of how a Scorpio expresses themselves. And, def expect it to be full of passion."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy "A lip kiss will suffice Sag, but they may miss sometimes, as their busy body nature will distract them from their target."

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Giphy "Expect pristine hand kisses when being wooed by traditional Cap, who plays by the rules of courting."

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Giphy "The spider-man upside down kiss is unique enough to make even the most innovative Aquarius blush."