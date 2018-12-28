BTS has never shied away from spotlighting its members as individuals. Each member has had solo songs on their last two albums, Love Yourself and Wings, and they each perform those songs regularly while touring around the globe. But usually, when it comes to televised performances at festivals and award shows, the boys stick to their group singles, which means any fan who doesn't snag tickets to their concerts are fresh out of luck if they want to see the boys' solo performances in HD. But that all changed on Dec. 28 during BTS' KBS Gayo Daechukjae set, when the boys decided to shake things up and perform their solo songs at the televised Korean year-end music festival. And let me tell you, these videos of BTS' KBS Gayo Daechukjae solo performances really put a spotlight on each member's talent as an individual, showcasing how integral each and every member is to the success of BTS.

Fans had been speculating that Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope would take to the stage solo after a rumored setlist for KBS Gayo Daechukjae leaked on Twitter. That turned out to be true, with each member performing a pared down, 1-minute version of their solo songs at the event.

First up was J-Hope. He performed "Just Dance" and in just 1 minute, his crisp rapping and precise choreography made it perfectly clear why he's one of BTS' lead rappers and main dancers. Check out the performance below:

After J-Hope, Jungkook hit the stage with his performance of "Euphoria." It will never not amaze me how BTS' maknae can sing so smoothly while he's busting a move. I can barely talk and walk in a straight line at the same time and Jungkook is out here doing intricate footwork while crooning his super high notes in front of a million people watching. Guess that's why he's BTS' main vocalist and lead dancer.

Next came Jimin, with his performance of "Serendipity." Obviously, BTS' main dancer who's praised for his incredible dance lines came to slay. They arranged "Serendipity" to make sure Jimin could show off his ~sexy~ floor routine and that awesome move I've dubbed the horizontal cartwheel. It. Was. Epic.

Next up: RM. RM was already stage right as Jimin sauntered off the stage to perform his song "Love." He made it perfectly clear why he's BTS' leader and main rapper as he worked the stage, captivating everyone with his intricate lyrics and charismatic stage presence.

V hit the stage after RM with a sultry performance of "Singularity." I never thought I'd say this, but I'll tell you one thing: I've never wanted to be a blazer hanging on a coat rack so badly in my damn life.

Suga emerged on stage next for his performance of "Seesaw." The stream of the lead rapper's performance seemed to freeze at the beginning, but it only added to the anticipation of his glorious performance.

Finally, the MC for the night, Jin, took to the stage to perform his song "Epiphany" while seated playing a friggin' piano. My fellow ARMY, I was not ready.

And after all that solo amazingness, the boys finally took to the stage as a group to show exactly what all of that individual talent equals as a whole with a performance of their hit single, "Fake Love."

With this level of talent in singing, dancing, and rapping, it's no wonder BTS is on top of the world right now.