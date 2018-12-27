BTS is, hands down, the most popular boy band on the planet right now. But what happens when all the guys take the stage as solo acts? Well, if you've been blessed with the chance to see Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope live on tour, you already know, but the rest world is about to find out because they might be doing their solo performances at 2018 KBS Gayo Daechukjae, aka the KBS Song Festival! Each member of BTS is rumored to be performing their Love Yourself solos for the annual televised show, so it’s something you definitely don’t want to miss. If you’re wondering how to stream 2018 KBS Gayo Daechukjae so you don't miss it, I’ve got all the details. Read on down below!

The 2018 KBS Gayo Daechukjae will air on Friday, Dec. 28. The red carpet livestream, which you can watch here on VLive, will start at 6 p.m. KST (that's 4 a.m. EST or 1 a.m. PST). The main show will start at 8:30 p.m. KST (that's 6:30 a.m. EST or 2:30 a.m. PST) and that’s where you can catch all the members of BTS on stage and hopefully giving some incredible solo performances.

According to a setlist that’s making the rounds on social media, each member of BTS will be performing their solo songs from the Love Yourself album (much like they do on tour). Here’s how the rumored setlist reads in order of appearance:

"Just Dance" by J-Hope

"Euphoria" by Jungkook

"Serendipity" by Jimin

"Love" by RM

"Singularity" by V

"Seesaw" by Suga

"Epiphany" by Jin

Once all the guys have given their solo performances, they’re rumored to be taking the stage together to perform “Fake Love” as a grand finale. Their set is rumored to be a whopping 60 minutes. So, basically, the festival is going to be a BTS concert — not that anyone is complaining. I mean, who doesn’t love BTS?

Check out the rumored setlist below:

Elite Daily reached out to BTS' team for confirmation on the rumored setlist, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In any case, you’ll be able to stream the entire show on YouTube. You can even check back in here when the show starts because down below is where you’ll be able to watch it:

KBS World TV on YouTube

If you take a look at that YouTube livestream now, you’ll notice that it’s currently airing news. But that’ll change once the 2018 KBS Gayo Daechukjae starts on Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m. So, be sure to check it out or even bookmark this post for quick reference!

In addition to performances by BTS, the 2018 KBS Gayo Daechukjae will also feature appearances by Wanna One (ugh, please don't disband!), SEVENTEEN, BTOB, and MONSTA X. Jin from BTS will also be a special MC along with EXO’s Chanyeol and TWICE’s Dahyun.

And, of course, there’ll be some really awesome girl groups making appearances at the festival as well. According to HelloKPop, GFRIEND, Apink, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE, AOA, Lovelyz, Momoland, and WJSN will all be in attendance. Whether they’ll take the stage or anything like that remains to be seen, but at least they’ll be there!

As you can see, it’s going to be quite the lineup this year! And the fact that BTS is possibly giving solo performances just makes it all the more exciting. I bet you can’t wait to watch it all go down!

Remember, the show will air on Friday, Dec. 28 at 8:30 p.m. KST. And the red carpet starts at 6 p.m. KST, so be sure to schedule accordingly!