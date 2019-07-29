Selena Gomez is just like all of us. By that, I mean she's addicted to watching reality competition shows. More specifically, she's addicted to Shark Tank. I know this because of a video of Selena Gomez freaking out over Shark Tank tickets. She literally can't even contain her excitement and it is the cutest thing ever.

Selena Gomez turned 27-years-old on July 22 and, apparently, the gifts are still rolling in. On July 29, she received what was probably the best present of them all, judging by her reaction.

"Not many of you know but I am obsessed with 'Shark Tank,'" she captioned her new Instagram video. "Two of my best friends nailed my gift." Yeah, they sure did.

The video starts with Gomez watching a montage of TV and movie moments that show the characters anticipating a huge surprise, including Michael Scott of The Office yelling, "OK. It's happening! Everybody stay calm," and BFF Taylor Swift singing, "Are you ready for it?" before Mark Cuban, one of Shark Tank's main investors, appeared on screen to make a special announcement.

"I just wanted to say happy 27th birthday. Enjoy," said the investor while Gomez squealed in the background. "Hope you have many, many more. Thank you for watching," he finished while Gomez continued to squeal in the background. Safe to say, she loved her gift.

Check out the moment below:

"Oh my gosh, that was so cool," she said to her friends while they gestured at the screen, letting her know there was more to come. Yeah, I know, more to come. How could her amazing friends seriously top that? Well, like this: The video message closed with a slide revealing the "Taki Taki" singer would get to see the high-stakes investment show IRL. "We're going there to watch them in September," said her friend.

"No? We are?! Oh my gosh, I'm so excited," Gomez yelled while clapping with excitement. Who knew Shark Tank brought the "Wolves" singer so much joy? She really is living her best life and having the best birthday as she also celebrated the momentous occasion in Italy.

On July 26, She posted a relaxing shot of herself on the water, taking in the Italian scenery. "Me, Italy — trying desperately to look like a Fellini film," she captioned the snap of her in a red, black, and white dress with rose print details. Sigh... Italy looks so good on her.

In an earlier post on July 25, Gomez thanked all of her fans for their thoughtful birthday wishes, writing, "Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU." Aww... such a sweet message. We are grateful for you, girl.

Selena Gomez has had a busy past few months promoting her new film Dead Don't Die and finishing up her highly-anticipated third album (which has yet to receive an official release date, but we'll save that discussion for another day). So, she deserves the happiest and most relaxing of birthdays. I'm so glad two of her friends were able to come through with the most extra gift of them all. Enjoy it. Happy Birthday, Selena!