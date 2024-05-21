Penelope Featherington may have some competition. While every Bridgerton fan has been swooning over Colin Bridgerton’s glow-up in Season 3, his real-life counterpart Luke Newton has also been getting a lot of attention for his flirty press tour moments with Nicola Coughlan. The chemistry has gotten so intense, fans have started shipping the co-stars IRL. But actually, Newton seems to have heart-eyes for another woman.

Newton is rumored to be dating Greek dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti, although the maybe-couple has kept things incredibly private. The pair was reportedly spotted sunbathing in Los Angeles together in April, and there’s even some photographic proof that they’ve been spending time together. On April 7, Roumelioti posted pics from her L.A. trip, including a shot of her seated at a cafe. A couple weeks later, Newton shared a photo from the same cafe with the same order number as Roumelioti’s displayed in an InStyle feature.

There’s not too much intel on the super-private couple, though The Mirror has reported that their bond has been growing stronger. “Luke and Antonia get on really well and are having a great time together,” a source told the outlet. “They have not yet gone public as it is still early days, but they have grown very close and of course all their friends and family know.”

Prior to his maybe-fling with Roumelioti, Newton had dated West End actor Jade Davies for four years. The couple’s relationship began in 2019 and ended in 2023. During that time, Newton and Davies were very public with their romance, as she would be his date for Bridgerton premieres and other red carpet events. The reason for their breakup is unclear, but in early 2023 Davies wiped her Instagram of all photos with Newton. She’s now dating fellow stage actor Morgan Gregory.

Newton’s first public relationship was with his The Lodge co-star Sophie Simnett from 2016 to 2018. The two met while filming the Disney Channel UK series, which starred them as love interests.

It’s still not confirmed that Newton and Roumelioti are anything more than just friends, but it certainly seems like there’s someone else romancing Mr. Bridgerton right now.