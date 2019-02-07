Hailey Baldwin turned up on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, Feb. 6, to play a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a segment that basically involves forcing celebs to answer a bunch of super personal questions about themselves, or they can plead the fifth and eat something disgusting like a cow's tongue or a giant water scorpion instead. So gross, right? Obviously, the hilarious host used the opportunity to ask Baldwin a question about her new husband, Justin Bieber. Because that's totally what I would have done, too. But the model declined to answer, and the resulting video of Hailey Baldwin eating pig flesh jelly is actually so repulsive.

OK, so first, Cordon asked Baldwin how much money she was paid to appear in the infamous Fyre Festival promo. The audience went wild over this question because duh. And sidebar: if you haven't seen one or both of the documentaries about this epic scam of a music festival on Netflix or Hulu yet, you might not even actually exist.

Anyway, Cordon wanted to know how much Baldwin got paid to appear in the promo, and here's how that the convo then went down:

Baldwin: OK, OK, OK. I’m not going to share. But it made for a very generous donation to charity.

Cordon: You gave the money away, after you saw how... great it was?

Baldwin: Yes, I did.

Cordon: Well, I'm not going to make you eat for that. That's very, very... that's noble.

The host then asked Baldwin to rate three of Bieber's looks: long hair, dreads, and what he called the "Baby Bieber."

"I loved the dreads, personally," she responded. "I thought they looked really cool."

And then weirdly, instead of ranking the three styles, Baldwin decided to just eat the freaking pig flesh meat jelly and started cutting into the gelatinous square with a knife — even after announcing that it smelled like dog food.

Watch:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Revolting, but also a pretty boss move.

Baldwin's not the first celeb to down a gross food sample on Cordon's show, of course. Remember back in August when Kris Jenner did it to avoid answering the question: "Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?"

"No," Jenner replied, as she picked up a piece of cricket from a bowl in front of her and began to survey it.

"You mean, 'No, you're not going to answer?' Or 'No, you're not engaged?'" Corden asked.

"No, I'm not going to answer," Jenner responded. Then she popped that piece of dead cricket in her mouth and she freaking ate it!

And here's that video for ya:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

She also drank a sardine smoothie instead of answering an inquiry about which one of her daughters she would cut from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Because we all know moms can't play favorites, although I'm pretty sure Kim would have totally gone with Kourtney since she's apparently the "least exciting to look at."

Although TBH, I totally disagree.

Anyway, the bottom line is that both Baldwin and Jenner are equally impressive bad*sses who should probably consider appearing on the next season of Celebrity Fear Factor, if that's even a thing again this summer. If it's not, it really should be, BTW, because these women are cool AF and definitely not afraid of a challenge, and I would tune in to watch them chug, say, bird saliva any day of the week.

Cheers!