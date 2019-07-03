Personally, my summer footwear of choice is typically a sandal or flip flop, but the right beachy print or laid-back vibe can make a sneaker just as well-suited for some sand and sun. I'm not typically much of a sneaker gal unless I'm hitting the gym, but the Vans x Leila Hurst collab is so damn cute, I want to wear these babies every chance I can get. While I might not have Hurst's incredible surfing skills, these kicks are a great way to copy her laid-back, cool-girl sense of style, and I'm so in.

If you haven't heard of Hurst, do yourself a favor and throw her a follow on Instagram. The Hawaiian native has been a part of Vans's global surf team since 2008, and she's got some serious skills, not to mention a collection of brightly colored surf boards and swimsuits that, even as a non-surfer, I seriously envy. To channel Hurst's bright aesthetic, Vans created an abstract leaf design in bold colors and stuck it on their most surfer-approved styles — they've even expanded their "Off the wall" tagline for the drop, hailing the collection as "Off the wall and into the water." So, so clever.

All of Hurst's sneakers are designed with the brand's breathable mesh and UltraCush foam, so they're comfortable, airy, and lightweight enough to wear on even the hottest of beach days:

And while the entire collection shares one print, there's definitely a silhouette to suit every preference:

Like I said, I'm not really a sneaker gal, nor a surfer chick, but something about the Ultrarange Rapidweld in Leila Hurst Abstract ($85, vans.com) really speaks to me:

Ultrarange Rapidweld in Leila Hurst Abstract $83 | Vans Buy Now

For real, I might have to cop these. In a world overwhelmed by white sneaker options, I kinda love that Hurst's print features a creamy base instead of a snow-white hue. I won't have to worry about getting them dirty the first time I wear them, and the more muted shade is a little bit ~cooler~ in my eyes, especially with the pure white stripe and tongue tabs making it pop.

TBH, I'm equally interested in the Style 36 Decon SF in Leila Hurst Abstract ($67, vans.com), and they might be a bit easier for me to pull off:

Style 36 Decon SF in Leila Hurst Abstract $67 | Vans Buy Now

As a non-sneaker girl, something about low rise kicks just seems way less intimidating. Am I the only one who thinks this way? This style features the same print inspired by Hurst, and I really can't get over the colorscheme. It's labeled as the "Leila Hurst Abstract," but if I were to name it, I'd go with something like "Hawaiian Popsicle" or "Dreamy Luau." These would also be incredible nailpolish shade names, not that anyone asked.

Slip-On SF in Leila Hurst Abstract $57 | Vans Buy Now

While both lace-up pairs in the collection use pure white as their main accent color, I love that the slip-ons make use of that orangey hue with the trim around the base. So cute! These are the ultimate throw-on-and-go shoe of the season, and the colorful abstract print makes them the perfect finishing touch for otherwise neutral looks.

In addition to all the aforementioned kicks, the collection does include flip flops and slides, if you aren't willing to opt for summer sneakers, no matter how cute. To view the entire Vans x Leila Hurst collab, check out the Vans website now.