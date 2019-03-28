As much as I'm trying to push myself to try out all of the crazy cool, over-the-top footwear trends that are about to be everywhere this season, I keep coming back to wanting a new pair of the most standard kicks of all. "White sneakers for summer 2019" has been searched way too many times on my MacBook in 2019 alone but what can I say—they go with literally everything! And with all of the new sneaker silhouettes that have cropped up over the past few years I think it's finally time to give my Vans Old Skools the occasional rest and swap them out for a light and bright monochromatic stand-in instead.

I remember when the white sneaker craze was born. I was working at a big New York magazine and every editor seemed to be wearing them with their floral dresses and their wide-leg trousers within a week of seeing them on every other street style star's feet. I blame (read: thank) Céline (old Céline, hence the accent) for the casual sneaker-gone-high fashion moment, which is still happening today.

No matter your sartorial taste, it's time for you to hop on the trend too or to re-up your white sneaker arsenal. Below are 10 pairs of the freshest footwear out there to help get you started.

Classic Cool

NIKE Nike Air Force $100 Net-A-Porter Buy Now

Like the white sneaker trend, Nike Air Force's will never not be cool.

You're Complicated

Puma CELL Venom Reflective Sneaker $110 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Between its translucent heel, cutouts, overlaid fabrics, and overall structure, this shoe has a lot going on. That's impressive, considering it's entirely white. Monochromatic doesn't mean boring and this style proves it.

Ride Or Die

VANS Old Skool $70 Totokaelo Buy Now

Okay, okay, so I included the all-white version of my favorite shoe on Earth. What can I say? But along with an all-white color palette, this shoe was also upgraded by cool stud-like details added along the outsole.

In Contrast

adidas Originals White Falcon Sneakers $100 Ssense Buy Now

Mix a little cream into a white sneaker and you've got a very subtle yet impactful (contrasting, I know) color palette. It gets even more interesting when unique cutouts are involved.

Tread Heads

FILA Heritage Collection Disrupter II Premium Sneakers $65 Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now

If you're into the chunky sneaker trend then this behemoth of a shoe is for you. It's basically a monster truck in footwear form and I mean that as a badass compliment.

High Times

Superga 2790 Fglw Sneaker $99 Revolve Buy Now

Platform sneakers boast that classic '90s vibe that makes any outfit feel instantly cool. Bonus when they're Supergas.

Stick To It

VEJA touch strap sneakers $184 Farfetch Buy Now

These velcro sneakers are about twenty times chicer than the ones I wore in elementary school but they boast that same easy-on, easy-off appeal. Gotta love it!

Low Rider

Converse Jack Purcell Leather Low Top Sneaker $70 Urban Outfitters Buy Now

Converse collaborated with Jack Purcell on these sleek leather kicks and they couldn't be any more covetable.

Sneaky

Keds Matchpoint Sneakers $78 Anthropologie Buy Now

Keds really stepped up their sneaker game with these, no? The two-tone upper complete with a perforated toe is all kinds of stylish.

Bumper to Bumper

ADIDAS Hypersleek sneakers $125 Farfetch Buy Now

If the above Fila shoe is the monster truck of footwear this sneaker is the bumper car. Featuring a thick rubber tread with a flat bottom, it'll definitely keep your feet well protected.