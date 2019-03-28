10 White Sneakers For Summer 2019 That Make Monochrome Look Cool AF
As much as I'm trying to push myself to try out all of the crazy cool, over-the-top footwear trends that are about to be everywhere this season, I keep coming back to wanting a new pair of the most standard kicks of all. "White sneakers for summer 2019" has been searched way too many times on my MacBook in 2019 alone but what can I say—they go with literally everything! And with all of the new sneaker silhouettes that have cropped up over the past few years I think it's finally time to give my Vans Old Skools the occasional rest and swap them out for a light and bright monochromatic stand-in instead.
I remember when the white sneaker craze was born. I was working at a big New York magazine and every editor seemed to be wearing them with their floral dresses and their wide-leg trousers within a week of seeing them on every other street style star's feet. I blame (read: thank) Céline (old Céline, hence the accent) for the casual sneaker-gone-high fashion moment, which is still happening today.
No matter your sartorial taste, it's time for you to hop on the trend too or to re-up your white sneaker arsenal. Below are 10 pairs of the freshest footwear out there to help get you started.
Classic Cool
NIKE Nike Air Force
$100
Net-A-Porter
Like the white sneaker trend, Nike Air Force's will never not be cool.
You're Complicated
Puma CELL Venom Reflective Sneaker
$110
Urban Outfitters
Between its translucent heel, cutouts, overlaid fabrics, and overall structure, this shoe has a lot going on. That's impressive, considering it's entirely white. Monochromatic doesn't mean boring and this style proves it.
Ride Or Die
VANS Old Skool
$70
Totokaelo
Okay, okay, so I included the all-white version of my favorite shoe on Earth. What can I say? But along with an all-white color palette, this shoe was also upgraded by cool stud-like details added along the outsole.
In Contrast
adidas Originals White Falcon Sneakers
$100
Ssense
Mix a little cream into a white sneaker and you've got a very subtle yet impactful (contrasting, I know) color palette. It gets even more interesting when unique cutouts are involved.
Tread Heads
FILA Heritage Collection Disrupter II Premium Sneakers
$65
Saks Fifth Avenue
If you're into the chunky sneaker trend then this behemoth of a shoe is for you. It's basically a monster truck in footwear form and I mean that as a badass compliment.
High Times
Superga 2790 Fglw Sneaker
$99
Revolve
Platform sneakers boast that classic '90s vibe that makes any outfit feel instantly cool. Bonus when they're Supergas.
Stick To It
VEJA touch strap sneakers
$184
Farfetch
These velcro sneakers are about twenty times chicer than the ones I wore in elementary school but they boast that same easy-on, easy-off appeal. Gotta love it!
Low Rider
Converse Jack Purcell Leather Low Top Sneaker
$70
Urban Outfitters
Converse collaborated with Jack Purcell on these sleek leather kicks and they couldn't be any more covetable.
Sneaky
Keds Matchpoint Sneakers
$78
Anthropologie
Keds really stepped up their sneaker game with these, no? The two-tone upper complete with a perforated toe is all kinds of stylish.
Bumper to Bumper
ADIDAS Hypersleek sneakers
$125
Farfetch
If the above Fila shoe is the monster truck of footwear this sneaker is the bumper car. Featuring a thick rubber tread with a flat bottom, it'll definitely keep your feet well protected.