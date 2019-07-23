What's better than shopping size-inclusive, body-positive brands with super chic clothes? Buying them for less at a sample sale and knowing that money will go to a great cause, that's what! ICYMI, the Universal Standard Sample Sale benefits Planned Parenthood and it's happening right this second, so fans of the brand can shop dresses, tops and more for up to 75% off, and see their coin go towards PP and all the great work the nonprofit organization does. This is more than just a win, it's a win-win-win. You, Universal Standard, and Planned Parenthood all benefit. Nice.

Now through July 31, shoppers can peruse the Universal Standard sample sale by simply heading to the brand's website. There, they'll see a beautiful note from the brand on just why they decided to donate a portion of sale profits to Planned Parenthood. "Like US, Planned Parenthood makes it their mission to create access for all. Every day they continue to fight to ensure that all people — regardless of gender, sexual or racial identity; age; immigration, ethnic or socioeconomic status — can get the care they need to support themselves, their families, and their communities," it reads on the Universal Standard Site. "By coming together, we can make sure that Planned Parenthood continues to care for all of us, as we are," the message continues.

"This week we pledge to donate 50% of all profits from our first ever online sample sale to Planned Parenthood," Universal Standard declared, adding, "We hope that with your help we’ll be able to support Planned Parenthood in their work to defend the health and rights of women and people of all gender identities."

Um, yes, sign me up! Cute clothes, great savings, and an incredible cause sounds like a shopper's dream come true:

TBH, I'd shop this sale even if the clothes sucked, because that's how awesome the donation element is, but fortunately, everything Universal Standard makes is bomb.

The first piece to catch my eye was the Crepe Augusta Geneva Dress ($74, originally $180, plannedparenthood.universalstandard.com), which I especially love in Powder Blue:

I love the idea of throwing on this assymetrical t-shirt dress for a day of errands complete with a spontaneous Instagram photoshoot. BTW, it's also on sale in classic White!

A more formal dress in the sale is the Wonder Sequin Slip Dress ($64, originally $150, plannedparenthood.universalstandard.com):

Is it too early to start planning my New Year's Eve look? 2020 is a big deal, it's a whole new decade, people! This shimmery smock dress is too cute to resist, especially at less than half the original pricepoint.

One particularly edgy dress is the Thames Fog Dress ($39, originally $80, plannedparenthood.universalstandard.com), a sheer shift that can be worn a multitude of ways:

Available in pink Rose and blue Azure, this is one of those pieces that can totally transform depending on how it's styled. Throw on a LBD underneath for an edgy night-out look, or rock it with a bralette and boyfriend jeans for a super cool everyday fit. Sheer mesh = endless outfit opportunities.

As a reminder, Universal Standard caters to sizes 00 through 40, so anyone who wants to shop this sale and support Planned Parenthood can certainly find something that works. Plus, the sale runs through July 31, so you've got time. Happy shopping, and shout out to Universal Standard for creating a cool opportunity to give back!