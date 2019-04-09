There's no doubt that designer clothing is incredibly inspiring for its artistic and imaginative qualities, but it's also extremely frustrating for its inaccessibility. High prices and limited sizing render such styles sartorial pipe dreams for most, but thanks to the new Rodarte x Universal Standard collaboration, that's about to change. Launching today, the collection blends the romantically whimsical aesthetic that Rodarte is adored for with Universal Standard's inclusive approach to clothing, resulting in a lineup of truly gorgeous pieces for all. Yes, it's a dream, but an attainable one.

If you don't follow fashion closely and therefore aren't immediately familiar with Rodarte, the best way to describe their aesthetic is ethereal fairytale clothing for the modern day woman. The Mulleavy sisters, who are the brains behind the brand, love ruffles, flowers, gauze, lace, metallics, and dramatic silhouettes, and are consistently heralded as Fashion Week standouts season after season. But seeing as pieces from their runway shows typically range in the thousands of dollars and are only available in straight sizes, Rodarte is generally far from accessible. Bring Universal Standard into the picture, though, and that all changes.

“We believe size should be an irrelevant consideration for women when making fashion choices,” said Polina Veksler, Universal Standard co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “Through this collaboration we are taking a step toward giving more women access to designer clothing and we are thrilled to be further expanding our mission by collaborating with a high fashion brand.”

Ranging in size from 00-40 and in price from $150-$240, the lineup of offerings includes a blouse, skirt, jumpsuit and dress in a sharply curated palette of black, white, red and rose. They're pieces that can be worn for any occasion and will bolster your spring office and party wardrobes alike. Layered ruffles, asymmetrical hemlines, and tie details define the collection's look, which is charming, adventurous, and playful overall. “We are excited to partner with Universal Standard to create this amazing collection,” Kate Mulleavy said in a press release. “We are passionate about working with women that inspire us creatively and we love every style in this collection.”

The jumpsuit, skirt, and blouse, which boast extreme frills, are all made of a sheer, lightweight georgette fabric. Their layered ruffles fall in romantic style, looking like a combination of Shakespearian chic and the flamenco dancer emoji.

The dress is decidedly more structured and features a sweetheart neckline, an asymmetrical ruffled hemline, and plenty of ties for maximum ruching. It's the perfect breezy springtime piece and can be easily dressed up or down, depending on where you're headed.

“It’s been a dream to bring our designs to life and to collaborate with the team on this capsule," said Laura Mulleavy. "We are so excited to see how the pieces will be styled and experienced by all the amazing women that wear them.”

The collection is available to shop now at UniversalStandard.com and in the Universal Standard pop-up store in New York City's Soho neighborhood.