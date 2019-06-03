So, you and bae have decided to treat yourselves to a romantic couples’ trip this summer. And why shouldn’t you? A vacation offers the perfect opportunity for you and your partner to learn more about each other, make lasting memories, and of course, take some Instagram-worthy pics that are bound to inspire envy from all of your followers. But would you be better off planning an indulgent getaway at a luxe resort, or a no-frills weekend in nature? Fret not — because your Zodiac sign can help you figure out the vacation you should take this summer.

Your sign offers a lot of insight into your personality, as well as your relationship. And when planning a trip with your boo, you should be taking all of these personality traits into account. After all, the only way to ensure that your getaway is as fulfilling as possible is to tailor it to your unique needs, preferences, and desires. For example, while free-spirited Gemini may crave novelty on their vacation, with a wide variety of different experiences, Cancer couldn’t be happier than when they’re in the safety and comfort of a familiar environment.

From restorative meditation retreats to adrenaline-packed adventures and lavish resort stays, here’s the perfect vacation for you and your partner, based on your sign.

Aries Jacques Van Zyl/Stocksy As a thrill-seeker through and through, you’ll want to jet off to a destination that indulges your spontaneous, young-at-heart nature. Since you thrive off being faced with a challenge, consider planning your trip around a specific activity that you can try for the first time together, like white water rafting, bungee jumping, or skydiving. The adrenaline rush is sure to satisfy your adventurous side, and as an added bonus, it’s bound to bring you and your boo closer.

Taurus BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy There’s no denying that Taurians have a special appreciation for the finer things in life. So if you and bae are going to take a trip this summer, you might as well do it up right. And where better to do that than wine country? Napa Valley offers quite the feast for all the senses. While soaking up some stunning scenery, swirl and sip a slew of different varietals from the region, and indulge in mind-blowing food pairings, to boot.

Gemini Lumina/Stocksy Curious and adaptable, cancers may have trouble choosing a destination for their couple’s getaway, and it makes sense since they get bored so easily. That’s why a cross-country road trip is the ideal summer getaway. You and your SO can explore a wide variety of locales along the way, ranging from quaint little towns to bustling cities, all while enjoying diverse cuisine, climates, and more. Depending on how you plan your route, you can even spend each day in a different place. How's that for keeping things interesting?

Cancer Kayla Snell/Stocksy Let’s be real, cancer. As a somewhat cautious homebody, spending a week in a city or country you’ve never been to isn’t exactly your idea of a good time. Since you prefer the comfort that comes with familiarity, why not plan a staycation with your SO? Given that you won’t have to spend any money on airfare, you can splurge on a baller hotel that offers an on-site spa, swimming pool, and other creature comforts for you and your boo to enjoy. There's nothing quite like holing up for the weekend and knowing that you won't have to deal with the hassles of air travel after checking out.

Leo VictorTorres/Stocksy Creative, passionate, and fun-loving, leos are definitely the life of the party. So, while planning a trip for you and your partner, you might consider an action-packed weekend in an energetic, warm-weather city, like Miami, Cancun, or Barcelona. These locales offer the kind of lively, non-stop party atmosphere that you revel in. What could be more satisfying for a lion than commanding the club dance floor with your SO well into the wee hours of the morning?

Virgo Colin Anderson A health and wellness retreat provides the perfect summer getaway for nature-loving Virgos, who are ultra-practical, and prefer having a plan. Between sunrise yoga classes, nutrition consultations, healing spa treatments, and healthy meals, you and bae will be able to pull together an itinerary that helps you foster a feeling of connectedness. Just don't forget to partake in some pampering, like a luxurious couples' massage — you deserve it, Virgo, considering your all-work-and-no-play attitude.

Libra GIC/Stocksy Aesthetic beauty, and rich culture, and potential for romance are at the top of a libra’s priorities when picking a travel destination, so it goes without saying Europe is an ideal choice for your couples' getaway. Libras are known for having top-notch tastes, making Italy or France a no-brainer. However, this sign also values social connection, so it may be well worth it to select a country where you know you and your boo can speak the language. Who knows? You may make a few new friends who have the same penchant for art, wine, and music while on your European adventures.

Scorpio Colin Anderson/Stocksy Brave and curious, this water sign loves a challenge. So, this summer, why not go off the grid for a bit? You and bae can challenge yourselves to go device-free while glamping or staying in a remote cabin with just the essential conveniences. Plus, staying in the mountains or woods will offer plenty of opportunities for reconnecting with nature as well as for exploration, both of which you can’t get enough of. Not to mention, since you and your boo won’t be ‘gramming your getaway, you’re sure to stay more present and spend more meaningful quality time with each other, thus strengthening your bond.

Sagittarius Hugh Sitton/Stocksy Outdoorsy Sagittarians are natural-born travelers with an innate wanderlust, which makes backpacking the perfect option for your bae-cation. The only question is, where to begin and end your adventures? You’re totally fascinated with history, philosophy, and mysticism, so opt for a region that will allow you to delve into studying ancient cultures, like Greece, Guatemala, Peru, or Egypt.

Capricorn Leah Flores/Stocksy Odds are, it’s been a while since you’ve enjoyed a getaway, Capricorn. And now that you’re finally treating yourself to some time off with your SO, you’re not likely to stretch out on a beach for a week sipping spiked seltzers. Given your hardworking and disciplined nature, you and your SO might consider a volunteering vacation. You and your partner can immerse yourself in another culture while also making a difference via GoVoluntouring, which offers a wide range of trips to a variety of destinations, from island conservation in Seychelles to green turtle research in Costa Rica.

Aquarius Viktor Solomin/Stocksy This air sign is known not only for loving new places and meeting new people, but also for being super friendly. So why not hop on a Caribbean cruise? You and your boo will have the chance to connect with people from all kinds of backgrounds while on board, given that there are typically a plethora of group activities that promote socialization. Then, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to stretch your legs and scope out some exotic locales while the ship makes pitstops at different ports throughout the islands.