Is it just me, or are you beyond ready to take off on your next getaway? IDK about you, but I've been fiending for some time off, which is why I'm going to tell you when to take a vacation in 2019, based on your zodiac sign. Granted, I know timing is relative, but I also know I'm not the only one who needs a vacation after my initial vacation? Funny enough, I typically take an extra day off whenever I travel, just so I can get settled before I go back to work. What can I say? It is what it is, and well... reality bites, y'all.

We can't always blame everything on astrology, even though, lord knows I try, but my water placements tend to lean more toward solitude, and introversion. Now, that's not to say that I'm totally against socializing, on the contrary. I love to socialize, but I also love my alone time. I obviously blame my social butterfly vibes on my Venus in Gemini though, and speaking of which, your Venus placement can really help you tap into the things that bring pleasure into your life. You know, like a fabulous European getaway this spring? #JustSaying.

Something else to consider is, check where Jupiter is located on your birth chart, along with the zodiac sign that rules your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and expansion. This area of your chart can give you a closer look at where you're most adventurous and risk-taking. In case you're wondering, this is Sagittarius' house, which is why it's so philosopher-like, adventure-loving, and spontaneous. Jupiter also rules this area of your chart, as it is Sagittarius' planetary ruler. So, take a minute to see where Jupiter was on the day you were born. The sign and house placement determine where you expand, over-indulge, and get lucky!

Anyhoo, here's when you should getaway this year, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: Late November 2019

You don't have to leave during the holidays, especially if you're celebrating with your family, but this is your peak time for travel. P.S. Don't worry about the weather. It's 5 o' clock somewhere, Aries.

Taurus: Late June 2019

Another excuse for you to splurge on a new travel duffle, right Taurus? It may seem like forever, but the summer is alright around the corner! Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Piña colada, virgin, or non-virgin?

Gemini: Early February 2019

One thing's for sure: You need to getaway, Gemini. Who knows, maybe you take off on a mini road trip somewhere not too far away? Just make sure you take advantage of this window, and get your adventure on.

Cancer: Early March 2019

Magical voyage in the midst of Pisces season? Yes, please! Besides, spring break is right around the corner, so anytime in between works perfectly. Although, some of you might even travel for work, too!

Leo: April 2019

You will be feeling impulsive during this time, so make sure you get your itinerary stuff organized. Also, go somewhere action-packed, where you can be outdoors, and spend time in nature.

Virgo: Early May 2019

You're feeling boujee, Virgo. Besides, there are so many beautiful places to visit during this time of year. IDK about you, but I'm seeing lots of colorful flowers, and delicious meals. Paris, perhaps?

Libra: Early June 2019

You're channeling Lana Del Rey's hip-hop in the summer vibes, Libra. You'll be craving variety, too! So, I say you go somewhere where there's live concerts, lots of sight seeing, and fast WiFi, of course.

Scorpio: Early July 2019

You love being close to the water, Scorpio. Although, you also can't stand crowds, so you should consider a tropical paradise where you can bask in your solitude. Thoughts?

Sagittarius: Early August 2019

Where in the world is Sagittarius? Yes, we know, you've been everywhere and back, but that doesn't mean you're going to stop traveling. The question is, where to next?

Capricorn: September 2019

If there's anyone who needs a vacation this year, it's you, Capricorn. That said, I suggest you start your vacation planning months in advance this year. Besides, you're all about the details.

Aquarius: Late October 2019

Autumn is gorgeous for traveling. TBH, I can't help but think of Salem, especially with the Fall weather and witchy Halloween vibes. Who knows, maybe you're not a fan, but it's still an option nonetheless.

Pisces: Early November 2019

Let me guess, Pisces. You're craving the fall weather, and you're also in the mood to catch a broadway show. New York is gorgeous during this time of year, and perfect for holiday shopping!