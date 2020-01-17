The Tweets About The Jonas Brothers' "What A Man Gotta Do" Video Say 1 Thing

Ever since the Jonas Brothers made their epic comeback in March 2019 after seven years pursuing solo projects, they've been releasing hit after hit, with singles like "Cool," "Only Human," and, of course, their Billboard No. 1 single, "Sucker." Now, after touring all across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the group is back with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do." To go along with the release, the JoBros also dropped a music video, and these tweets about the Jonas Brothers' "What A Man Gotta Do" show fans are equally loving both.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas have all been teasing their new single and music video all over their Instagrams through a series of photos that looked like romantic movie posters from the '80s.

Each photo featured a JoBro with his wife, so fans were wondering if the "What A Man Gotta Do" video was going to be like "Sucker" 2.0. The "Sucker" music video, released in March last year, included all of three of the "J-Sisters" — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas — as well, so, if the "What A Man Gotta Do" music was going to be anything like it, fans knew it was going to be sooooo romantic.

Turns out, the video is is just as fun, sweet, and romantic as fans expected. And yes, the boys' wives take center stage in it! Each pair recreated a classic romantic movie scene. Joe and Sophie Turner portray Grease's Danny and Sandy, while Nick and Priyanka Chopra take on Risky Business. Meanwhile, Kevin and Danielle Jonas imitate Say Anything.

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice that the boys' wives totally stole the show.

Watch the "What A Man Gotta Do" music video below.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

The Jonas Brothers' "What A Man Gotta Do" comes just a week before their performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. The guys haven't announced what song they'll perform, but with a new single out now, it's likely the guys will sing "What A Man Gotta Do," or even throw it back to the song that started this whole comeback: "Sucker." Whatever song they choose, fans will be happy, because both tracks are undeniably catchy.