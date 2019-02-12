For those of you who may be too young to recall, there was a time when a young Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were an item. The Disney Channel duo kept their relationship mostly under-wraps until they called it quits back in 2007, finally confirming to the media that they did, in fact, date for about two years. Pretty scandalous, right? But if you want to know something even more scandalous, then maybe you should read the tweets about Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas at the Isn't It Romantic premiere, because the two former flames seemingly crossed paths once again and Twitter was here for it. But let's be clear: the two stars were there to support their spouses and not each other.

So here's what happened: stars hit the red carpet on Monday, Feb. 11, for the premiere of the new rom-com, Isn't It Romantic, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The cast consists of celebs like Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam Devine — no biggie.

While we saw Priyanka Chopra with her new husband Nick Jonas, our girl Miley was solo, telling reporters that her new husband couldn't attend because of some "health things."

"He’s down, he’s not feeling well right now," Cyrus told Variety. "He just had some health things, and I think that’s what’s most important. Entertainers, we have a really hard time taking care of ourselves. This movie is the most important thing to him, so I had to be here to represent it. I’ve heard he’s just so funny in it. I’ve always known he’s the funniest person I ever met, but not everyone else knows that so I think this is going to be an amazing step for him."

Totally understandable, and kudos to Miley Cyrus for stepping up and representing her other half on such a big occasion.

But naturally, people started realizing that Miley Cyrus attended an event where her ex-boyfriend and his new wife, Priyanka Chopra, would be (considering the fact that, you know, Chopra is in the movie, too). Fans of the two former flames took to Twitter to explain how they felt about the possibility of Miley and Nick crossing paths.

For some, the realization that the former couple would be at the same premiere just dawned on them:

Others just wanted a damn photo of Miley and Nick together, for old time's sake:

Mostly, fans were mystified at the fact that both Miley and Nick are married (and not to each other):

Confused Niley fans also made their thoughts known:

It's a tough pill to swallow, I know. But realistically, I think both Miley and Nick are doing juuuust fine with their new spouses, who they both married within weeks of each other. Miley and Liam had a small, intimate wedding on Dec. 23, 2018, while her ex and his new wife did precisely the opposite: Nick and Priyanka married on Dec. 1, 2018, in a weekend-long multicultural affair alongside hundreds of guests.

So to all the Niley fans still out there: I'm deeply sorry, but I don't think you'll be getting much out of the former couple from here on out. Isn't it, erm, unromantic?