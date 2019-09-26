Ugh, it's just all so very Kanye. On Aug. 29, Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram (where else?) that her husband, Kanye West, would be dropping his ninth solo album on Sept. 27. The album — called Jesus Is King — was expected to be influenced by 'Ye's popular Sunday Service sessions. Pretty cool, since the Service — known for its gospel-inspired remixes of classic songs — is usually invite-only. Can I get an A-men? Now, however, multiple sources are reporting that the album will no longer be released on Sept. 27. And the tweets about Kanye West reportedly delaying Jesus Is King are legit such a mood.

Kardashian first announced Jesus Is King last month with an IG post that featured a picture of a handwritten, 12-strong tracklist, along with the album title, release date, an open bible, and a yellow notepad with biblical phrases scribbled on it. Songs names included "God Is," "Sweet Jesus," "Through The Valley," and "Baptized." So yeah, the whole vibe seemed to be pretty religious.

West later confirmed the Sept. 27 drop date on both his own website, and then live during his Atlanta Sunday Service on Sept. 16, telling the crowd: "Jesus Is King is out September 27th, so let’s continue this."

Here is Kardashian's original post:

And here is West's live confirmation:

It was all very exciting, you know? But, then, on Sept. 26, various sources told Billboard, The New York Times, and Variety that West had reportedly delayed the release of Jesus Is King, and that the decision to delay the album went down around the same time West met with executives from his label, Def Jam, in Wyoming — where he held one of his Sunday Services on Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, KKW was still tweeting out teasers for the album on Sept. 24:

The reality queen also retweeted "2 more days Jesus Is King" from the account @colinags on Sept 25, so who knows what's really going on:

Personally, I'm taking Kardashians tweets as a small glimmer of hope that the album will still drop on Sept. 27. But in the meantime, news of the possible Jesus Is King delay is blowing up big time over on Twitter.

Check out some of these tweets:

BTW... If Jesus Is King really is being delayed, this will be the second project from West to to suffer such a fate in less than a year. Yandhi was expected to be released almost exactly a year ago in September 2018. It was then pushed back to a November, but it never materialized.

West addressed the situation on November 12, 2018 on Twitter.

"I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet," he wrote. "I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding."

It's now almost a year later, and it looks like that Yandhi album will never see the light of day. Here's hoping Jesus Is King doesn't suffer the same tragic fate.