ARMYs will never be the same after BTS' debut performance of "Black Swan" aired live on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Fans went absolutely wild over the choreography, vocals, visuals, and, oh yeah, Jungkook's outfit. These tweets about Jungkook's see-through shirt during "Black Swan" make it clear ARMYs purple the look.

Buzz about the highly-anticipated "Black Swan" performance has been swirling on social media since BTS announced they'd debut it on Corden in a tweet on Friday, Jan. 17. The following day, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook flew to Los Angeles where they began rehearsing the choreography, and days later took the stage at the 2020 Grammys alongside Lil Nas X. Not to mention, even Ariana Grande got to see the boys rehearse for *something* and admitted she fangirled over the whole experience.

"It was the most incredible thing i’ve ever seen i’m not kidding," Grande tweeted. "I was screaming. i couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t."

Ahead of their appearance on The Late Late Show, BTS hyped ARMYs up by teasing a "Black Swan" art film that included Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. The boys even sat together to share their personal reaction to the amazing video, getting fans even more pumped up for the actual thing. So when the time came for the debut performance of "Black Swan" on Tuesday, viewers had their eyes glued to their TVs, computers, tablets, phones, or anywhere they could watch BTS slay.

The visually pleasing performance wasn't the only thing that made ARMYs smile. Jungkook's see-through shirt got a lot of attention, just look at the tweets below.

As you can see, the live debut of "Black Swan" was well worth the wait — especially for Jungkook stans.