The Super Bowl halftime show featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, but what fans never expected was to see one of J.Lo's kids make a surprise appearance. Emme Muñiz showed up and sang alongside her superstar mother, and TBH, it was everything you didn't know you needed. The tweets about J.Lo's daughter, Emme, singing at the 2020 Super Bowl are so good.

Emme Muñiz is J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Totally taking the stadium by surprise, Muñiz shows up on the stage alongside her mother, leading a group of other kids in a song about taking life by the horns. To make it even better, Shakira jumped on drums and J.Lo joined in to sing. The whole thing was just as epic as it sounds, as if J.Lo and Shakira's performances weren't enough to make the game.

J.Lo's performance was hard enough to handle, from her taking to a pole, Hustlers-style, in the middle of the stage, to Lopez's wild array of outfits for halftime. While J.Lo stans sort of know what to expect with her costume changes, I don't think anyone was prepared for the halftime show finale.

J.Lo and her daughter performed the singer’s 2000 single “Let’s Get Loud” together and rounded out a show that was already fire, so it's no wonder everyone losing it on Twitter.

Can you imagine a better mother-daughter experience than performing at halftime in the Super Bowl together?

Looks like Muñiz stole the show:

And some are saying this was the best halftime show yet:

J.Lo stans can't help but say how good her daughter's voice was, especially for such a young age:

The general consensus is that J.Lo is just a total queen, and it's looking like her daughter is, too. J.Lo and Shakira were both representing Latinos in the halftime show, as well as Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem. It's no wonder this Super Bowl is getting so much attention. Fans are definitely noticing:

The Super Bowl began at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Those who were just waiting it out to see the halftime show got to experience some amazing costumes, performances, and literally the cutest surprise viewers could have hoped for.