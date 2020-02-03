Jennifer Lopez has mastered the art of creating a culture-shifting fashion moment. It all started in 2000, when she wore a green Versace dress to the Grammys that inspired the birth of Google Images. Then, there was the all-white bandana outfit she wore to the VMAs that same year. Two decades later, she's still starting conversations every time she steps onto a stage or red carpet. Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl halftime outfits (several of them, all Versace!) were some of the most memorable looks she's worn yet.

Lopez first took the stage wearing an all-black leather ensemble, complete with side cutouts, silver stud details, fingerless gloves, and totally casual leather chaps with heeled boots connected — a choice we could only trust J.Lo with. She also sported a voluminous blowout worthy of every single hair award in history. A few songs in, she ditched the leather for a sheer, disco-ball inspired bodysuit, as she showed off the pole dancing skills she learned for her starring role in Hustlers. The body suit was largely flesh-colored and semi-sheer along the front, save for several stunning crystals covering her bodice and running down the sides of her legs.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For her final number, Lopez added a silver fringe harness to the metallic bodysuit (because fringe and dancing were clearly meant to go hand-in-hand) as well as a feathered Puerto Rican flag.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

This is another big trendsetting moment for the superstar, who received the Fashion Icon Award at the CDFA Awards on June 3, 2019. And it's really no surprise that she was totally decked out in sparkles. Lopez has been teasing her performance on Instagram for weeks, rehearsing with a bedazzled microphone and tumbler.

Lopez has been killing it in the music world for a long time, but 2019 proved to be one of her most successful years yet — both professionally and personally. She starred in the hit movie Hustlers, she got engaged, she turned 50, and she broke the internet with a recreation of the green Versace dress at Milan Fashion Week. Now, to start off the new decade, she just killed a performance alongside Shakira on one of the biggest stages in the world.

There have been recent fan rumblings that Lopez might release new music in the coming year, though she has said she also wants to focus more on directing and producing. Whatever happens, fans are sure to see more unforgettable looks from her in 2020 and beyond. I think my entire new mood board is now complete — fringe and disco-ball pieces included.