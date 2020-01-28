In 2019, Jennifer Lopez made headlines for her amazing performance in Hustlers, which eventually earned her nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. With the award season over, fans are asking whether Jennifer Lopez will finally drop a new album in 2020. The singer is kicking off the year with an epic Super Bowl performance, so 2020 might be the year Lopez makes her musical comeback.

Lopez released her first studio album, On the 6, in 1999, and two decades later, she's considered one of the biggest global superstars. In total, she's dropped eight studio albums since her debut, and each new project usually comes around two to four years after the last.

Lopez dropped her last album A.K.A in 2014, meaning this has been the longest fans have gone without a new J.Lo album. However, just because she hasn't released a new record in years, doesn't mean Lopez has ditched the music scene altogether.

In fact, since 2014, Lopez has released numerous singles, like "Ain't Your Mama," "Anillo," and "Dinero," and, in 2019, she performed her biggest hits on her It's My Party tour.

Still, fans are craving a new J.Lo album, and, with the star headlining the 2020 Super Bowl with Shakira, they think this year could be the year they finally get it.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

While promoting Hustlers in 2019, Lopez opened up about her music break, explaining she's had to adjust her working schedule to accommodate her kids' school schedules. Now that they're older, they're attending a "regular school" as opposed to being home schooled.

"It's harder for us. I've had to adjust my life and figure things out and do things in the summer and not so much in the winters, and take three or four months off in the middle of the year," Lopez shared in an April 2019 interview with HOT 97 radio.

Lopez also assured fans she will continue to release new music despite being so busy, since music is her creative outlet. However, she doesn't know when that will be, especially because she wants to experiment more with "producing" and "directing."

"I do a lot of things and I have accomplished a lot of things, a lot of dreams that I have had, but I have many more," Lopez said. "There's always going to be some new project that excites me."

Hear Lopez's comments near the 4:30 and the 10:30 mark below.

HOT 97 on YouTube

Lopez has definitely been accomplishing some of those dreams, as she's set to perform at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Apart from that, Lopez is currently a judge on NBC's World of Dance, and will also be starring in the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.

As to whether a full-length album is in the cards for 2020, it's still too early to tell. But as long as J.Lo continues to release a few singles every now and then, fans should be able to hold it together until she decides to bless the world with another album.