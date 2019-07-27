The Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie's Friendship Is So Back & Forth, I Can't Keep Up

Sofia Richie is currently dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex. She also happens to be a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which doesn't sound awkward at all (JK, it sounds awkward AF). I would definitely understand if your sister's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend was the last person you want to associate with, and for Kylie Jenner, it seemed like that was the case for a while. But two years after Richie and Disick began dating, it seems Kylie is becoming closer than ever with Richie. So, how did this close childhood friendship turn seemingly distant, only to take a U-turn back to best-friends-fo'-lifeeeee status in the blink of an eye? Well, here's a timeline of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie's friendship to help you process it all!

Pre-2017: Childhood Friends

A quick Google image search reveals that Kylie and Richie have been buddies for ages, which makes sense considering Hollywood is a small town. Richie is the daughter of the iconic singer and producer Lionel Richie, so it's reasonable to assume the girls' high-profile families probably run in the same circles.

Floating around the internet are plenty of grainy, group mirror selfies of Richie, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner on teenage hang seshes. There are pap shots of them attending concerts together circa 2014. They also never missed a chance to take photos together if they ever ran into each other at industry events. Here they are

Here they are hanging out at an event in August 2014.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They even sat together at New York Fashion Week in February 2017, not long before Richie began dating Disick.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

September 2017: Richie Begins Dating Disick

In September 2017, Richie and Disick went public with their relationship with a super PDA-filled photo posted to Disick's Instagram Story.

Instagram

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters stayed relatively quiet in regards to their true feelings about the new couple, there were some indications they weren't thrilled about a childhood friend dating Kourtney's ex. Like in January 2019, when Kendall appeared to throw some shade at Richie (20) and Disick's (36) over their 16-year age difference when she responded to a photo of Richie and Disick driving in a car with his kids, "Awww Scott and his kids."

Kylie, however, never addressed their relationship publicly, though it appeared that the girls had become somewhat distant around that time, as they were rarely spotted hanging out anymore. They seemed more like Hollywood acquaintances at this point than actual friends.

May 26, 2019: Kylie & Richie Take Photos Together At Scott Disick's Birthday Bash

Things started changing in 2019. On May 26, Disick celebrated his 36th birthday with Richie as well as his ex Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her famous family, Kylie included. The high-profile bunch took tons of black-and-white photos in a photo booth, which Richie shared on her Instagram account. Kylie and Richie posed like literal BFFs in the middle of the group, Richie flashed a bright smile, and Kylie made a silly face. Honestly, the two look like they are having the absolute best time together. Swipe to the third photo below and you'll totally see what I'm talking about.

It's unclear what prompted their sudden friendship reunion on social media. Perhaps they were friends all along and just not posting to social media about it as often? Or maybe Kylie's reported falling-out with Jordyn Woods following her ill-fated smooch with Tristan Thompson in February spurred her to rekindle her friendship with Richie? We'll probably never know...

June 8, 2019: Kylie Invites Richie To Her BFF Stassie's Birthday Bash

On June 8, Kylie threw her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou a The Handmaid's Tale birthday party. Kylie shared photos of her and Richie dressed in long red gowns and white bonnets on Instagram. The two were dressed just like the characters in the TV show. Despite the show's dark theme around women's oppression, Kylie and Richie appeared to be enjoying themselves, posing with cocktails in hand.

June 22, 2019: Kylie & Richie Get Dressed For A '70s-Themed Party Together

On June 22, Richie, Kylie, and Kendall got ready together for a mutual friend's '70s-themed birthday bash. Kylie excitedly shared footage of Richie in a sparkly top and super-teased hair on her Instagram story. She could be heard hyping her up in the background, like a real one: "Wow, wow, wow."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

July 4, 2019: Kylie Cooks Richie Homemade Yams

Nothing says you care about someone more than home-cooked food because honestly, who would spend time slaving away in a kitchen for people they didn't love? (Chefs don't count.) Well, it looks like Kylie prepared wings and yams for her new gal-pal on Independence Day. Yep, a national holiday. That's love.

She shared a photo of the dish on her Intastory even tagging Richie. “Bae told me to cook @sofiarichie,” she wrote over the photo. Richie also took to her Instastory to share more of their food-filled evening.

"She brought games and she cooked,” Richie typed over a photo of a table with a nearly empty tray of yams and a game of Taboo.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sofia Richie/ Instagram

July 14, 2019: Kylie Invites Richie To Her Exclusive Kylie Skin Girls Trip

And that brings us to their most recent and most important friendship moment of them all. On July 14, Kylie invited Richie on a super-exclusive girls trip. The ladies embarked on a tropical vacation to Turks and Caicos in matching pink tie-dye sweatsuits. It doesn't get more BFF than that. The super-luxe vacay was actually a trip to promote Kylie Skin's new Summer Body collection. Richie shared a few (read: a ton) of photos of herself in various cute bikinis, including a blue tie-dye number from her limited-time collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. In another snap, she's pictured wearing an official Kylie Skin pink bodycon dress with Kylie and two other friends. Total besties.

I think it is safe to say these two have become pretty tight-knit again in a pretty short amount of time. Is it too early to give them a BFF mononym, though? Just asking...