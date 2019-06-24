The party never stops when you're a Jenner or a Kardashian and it seems like it doesn't stop if you're one of their friends, either. Everyone knows this family is famous for throwing themed events, birthday parties, and extraordinary celebrations, and it looks like their friends have picked up a party-planning thing or two. Specifically, Kendall and Kylie went out to celebrate two of their friends' birthdays and Scott Disick's girlfriend and old family friend Sofia was there, too. The photos of Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie at a 70s-themed party are serious friendship and costume goals, proving yet again everything is all good in the Disick/Kardashian/Richie hood.

Richie has actually been close with the two youngest Kardashian/Jenner siblings long before she and Disick started dating. Sure, it felt a little complicated when that romance popped up, but it truly looks like everyone has found a comfortable dynamic together. Richie and the Jenners' mutual friends, Tiffany Sorya and Carter Gregory, turned 33 and 26 years old respectively, and threw a disco-themed bash. (Just a fun tidbit, according to E!, Sorya actually used to be the Jenners' former private tutor.)

Everybody went all in on their costumes for the event. Kylie rocked a serious platinum bob, Jenner opted for a red lip, and Richie went with a styled beehive hairdo. What made the Instagram stories especially fun was watching the dynamic between all of the friends play out. Kylie video-taped Richie in all of her sparkly glory and shouted, "Wowowow!" as Richie posed for the camera.

Kylie also posted a sultry video of herself and her sister Kendall checking out their ensembles in a mirror. Jenner paired her platinum locks with a sparkly pink mini dress and incredible rainbow wedges. Kendall complemented her sister's bright and girly style with a glamorous animal print slip dress, sleek dark hair, and slinky black heels.

Meanwhile, the party decorations were groovy AF. Sorya sipped on a glowing disco ball bevy which matched her birthday cake, too. At some point, someone whipped out microphones that made it look like everyone was participating in a rousing karaoke tournament, but really, I think it was just to sing happy birthday.

Kendall also got caught up in a tinsel wall but naturally used the moment as an impromptu photo shoot. In fact, if you stalk — er, follow — the Jenners and their friends, you'll see that the pink tinsel made it into a bunch of photos.

While everyone literally sparkled, the birthday girl took the cake (wow, so much good wordplay and puns!) with her outfit. Sorya rocked disco ball earrings, a bouncy gold mini dress, and hot pink eyeshadow. She truly looked like the light and life of the party.

Frankly, it's nice to see Richie hanging out with her old friends. Lately, the focus has been on her relationship with Disick's ex, Kourtney, whom he also shares three kids with. However, it makes sense if Richie's old school crew included the two youngest siblings.

Ah, to be young and famous, right? (Confusing.)