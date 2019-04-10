Spring is here, my friends, which means it's time for spring break. Soon, families from all over the country will be traveling together during their kids' breaks. Most recently, the Kardashian-Disick-Richie trio traded their sunny homes in Southern California for a snowy spot in Northern Europe. Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie's family vacation to Finland for a spring break trip was the sweetest, most low-key thing ever. The three made their way to Rovaniemi with Kardashian and Disick's three kids, and it was reportedly quite the quaint family affair.

"It was the kids' spring break from school, and they decided to go for a quick trip to the snow in Finland," a source told E! News. "It made sense for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to join them for a family vacation. They travel well together and Kourtney is happy with how co-parenting is going." According the the source, Kardashian and Disick's kids, Reign, Mason, and Penelope, spent their days playing in the snow and sledding. As a group, the six of them reportedly went snowmobiling and spent a lot of time by the fire during the trip. And this isn't the first time Disick, Kardashian, and Richie have made it a mission to go on a family vacation together, either.

Right before Christmas 2018, the six of them took a trip down to Cabo San Lucas and spent a few days together in Mexico. "The first day they all hung out together with the kids at the beach," a source told E! News at the time. "Kourtney, Sofia and Scott were all chatting and enjoying the day. Scott was in the middle of Sofia and Kourtney, and they were lined up on chaise lounges. Scott got up to play with the kids and Kourtney and Sofia were chatting. They look like they are on very good terms and there wasn't any tension." Shortly before their trip to Cabo, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie were reportedly seen out together for the first time. And while another source told E! that Kardashian isn't particularly eager to have a close relationship with Richie, she appears to be putting in the time for her kids.

Since their breakup in 2015, Kardashian and Disick have gone on a few vacations together as a family and have maintained a close, healthy relationship, in order to properly co-parent Reign, Mason, and Penelope. On a recent appearance on Today, Kardashian opened up about she and Disick's co-parenting. "I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together," she said. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice, too." So sweet!

While Kardashian and Richie may never be BFFs, the fact that they're making an effort to go on vacations together with Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, is a pretty solid sign that the ladies are on good terms. Just because Kardashian and Disick couldn't make their romantic relationship work, doesn't mean they can't maintain a strong connection for their children. And that's exactly what they're doing. Props to you both!