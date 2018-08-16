"I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated."

— In an interview with YOU Magazine in 2016

"We're not together. I feel like everyday is different, but we're totally getting along. We have three beautiful kids together, but you know, he's family, he'll always be.

— On Ellen in 2016

"We're not getting back together right now, but I don't know what the future holds in life. We're just doing our best to be the best parents."

— In a Today Show Interview from 2016

Like all of us, Kardashian and Disick don't know what their futures hold. Will they make their way back to each other romantically, or will they simply continue to happily co-parent? Either way, we'll be right here, keeping up.

