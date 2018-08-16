Kourtney Kardashian's Quotes About Scott Disick Show The Love She Has For Him
In case you haven't heard, Kourtney Kardashian is back on the market after her recent split from Younes Bendjima. Fans are now speculating about whether or not she and Scott Disick are going to take another stab at their on-again, off-again relationship. Will they? Won't they? The answer is still unclear, but in the meantime, Kourtney Kardashian's quotes about Scott Disick are sure to warm your heart and give you an teensy bit of hope.
To give you a quick run down of their relationship, the two began dating right after they met at Joe Francis' house in Mexico in 2006. They had a pregnancy scare in 2007, but besides that the couple was smooth-sailing until 2009, when they broke up for the first time after Disick was caught texting someone named "My Wife." The birth of their first child, Mason, brought them back together for a short time before Disick's alcohol consumption caused Kardashian to threaten to take Mason away if Disick didn't get his drinking in order. In 2011, Disick proposed to Kardashian, and she turned him down. But they did have another baby, Penelope, the following year. By the end of 2014, the couple had their third child, Reign. A few months later, the two split up again, after pictures emerged of Disick partying with his ex. By December 2016, the two were reportedly back together, but shortly after the two split again after Disick was photographed all cuddled up with two models in Miami. Since this split, the two have switched from dating-on-and-off, to happily co-parenting. Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie, and until recently, Kardashian was dating Bendjima.
Now that she's single again, only time will tell what will come of Kardashian and Disick. For now, let's just bask in the sweet things she once said about her "soulmate" in the past.
When she made it clear she wanted Scott.
"No, if I did [want to be with someone else], I would be with somebody else, or I would be looking for somebody else.
— In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter
When she acknowledged his growth over the years .
"I think he's grown up so much over the years, and we did breakup at one point for six months before I got pregnant with Mason. I think everything happens for a reason, and it's meant to be. And he's grown so much as a person. I love seeing him as a dad. He's a great dad. He's great with Mason."
— In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter
When she talked about bettering themselves.
"I'm not saying that we're perfect. We go to therapy, which I think helps us a lot. I think we're always working to better ourselves, which I think a lot of people can do."
— In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter
When she called him her soulmate.
"Happy happy birthday to my handsome, hilarious, sweet soul mate."
Every time she's talked about co-parenting.
"I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what’s going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated."
— In an interview with YOU Magazine in 2016
"We're not together. I feel like everyday is different, but we're totally getting along. We have three beautiful kids together, but you know, he's family, he'll always be.
— On Ellen in 2016
"We're not getting back together right now, but I don't know what the future holds in life. We're just doing our best to be the best parents."
— In a Today Show Interview from 2016
Like all of us, Kardashian and Disick don't know what their futures hold. Will they make their way back to each other romantically, or will they simply continue to happily co-parent? Either way, we'll be right here, keeping up.
