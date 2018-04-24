We already know that body language can be quite powerful. It can reveal things about you that you don't even realize you're putting out into the world, and the same (if not more) goes for relationships. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's body language, for example, says quite a bit about their comfort and happiness together, if you know what to look for.

Here's what we know so far about Disick's relationship with Richie. The pair were first spotted together in Cannes back in May 2017. Shortly thereafter, Richie (who is 15 years Disick's junior) squashed rumors that the two were together, tweeting, "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax." That tweet has since been deleted. Fast forward to September 2017, when reports they were dating started surfacing as they were seen spending more time together in public.

In November 2017, a source told People that 19-year-old Richie was a great influence on 34-year-old Disick. The source added:

They’ve been traveling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.

In February 2018, Richie talked to E! News about her bond with Disick, saying, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

To get some extra insight into Disick and Richie's relationship, I reached out to body language expert and author Tonya Reiman. Here's what she had to say.

They're Definitely Comfortable Together Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Reiman notes that it's hard to read their faces since the photo is posed and not candid, their body language still says a lot about how comfortable they are together. "When you look down, you see that they're pointing their feet at each other, which is important," Reiman tells Elite Daily. "That's significant, meaning that they're into each other in that sense." Another thing to note, Reiman explains, is that Disick's arms aren't tense while Richie is hugging him and there's no tension in their faces, which is an important sign that "they're relaxed in each other's company." "They look comfortable in each other's arms, but I don't see any demonstration of true affection," Reiman says, explaining that they look more like models selling a product — and that's likely due to the fact that they're posing with pouts.

There's A Lot Of Affection There sofiarichie on Instagram This photo is another instance of Disick and Richie having all the right signs in their bodies, but some confusion on their faces — though Reiman does note that this photo is more intimate. "[His] hands around her — that's important," Reiman says. "Any time you touch somebody's flank the way he is, any time you touch somebody's midsection, it's indicative of affection ... That's something that tells the world that there is warmth, caring, [and] love in that relationship." Reiman notes that the way Richie's intertwined in Disick's legs, along with the way her hand is placed on his knee, and the way his arm is around her neck, all indicate affection. However, she also explains that it's hard to tell how they really feel about each other, because you can't see their eyes or read their faces. "Sure, they're comfortable within each other's arms, but I can't see if there's any love," Reiman says.