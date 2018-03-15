By 2011, the couple's dynamic has already begun to change. They had welcomed Mason and then split up. Even though the couple had reunited after time apart, Wood still sees that there is a distance — both emotionally and literally — between the two.

"I think the first and most obvious thing we need to go ahead and say is how far apart they are," says Wood. "They are really far apart here." Wood also notes that it looks like Scott wants to bridge the gap, but Kourtney is very guarded. "You see the elbow around the head... I call it the royal cape, so he’s doing a half of a royal cape but the other half is reaching towards her. In that moment he’s saying, 'I wanna stay in my power but I also want to reach for you.'"

Kourtney's body language, on the other hand, is putting up a wall between them. "She’s leaning away, she’s got her elbow and arm as a guard against him, she’s just sitting on the leg, again just protecting herself sexually," says Wood. "She does this very weird thing with her hands and her mouth which is beyond the normal comfort cue. It's back to babyhood, like childlike...she wants to self-comfort and she wants nurturing. What's interesting is he’s offering it to her and she’s not taking it from him."

When the two finally do bridge the gap and touch hands, Wood notes it's when Kourtney is requesting an anniversary gift. "She’s playing hard to get and telling him he has to pay a price for her to give him affection," explains Wood.