Do Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Live Together? Here’s What We Know

I know I couldn't have been the only one not to take Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship all that seriously when they first started dating back in 2017. It seemed more like a fun fling kind of situation. Now here we are, almost three years later, and these two lovebirds are proving all the doubters wrong by still going strong — and maybe even cohabitating? Wait, do Sofia Richie and Scott Disick live together? While neither have confirmed their living situation, there are some hints that these two have graduated from hooking up to shacking up — and may have been doing so for months. Elite Daily reached out to Disick and Richie's teams for comment on their living situation, but did not hear back by the time of publication

Here’s what we know. According to Life & Style, rumors started circulating that the couple had taken this next, pretty big step in their relationship when Richie posted a very suspicious Instagram story that hinted that they two were living together. It featured a photo of Richie lying in bed with her dog with the caption reading “home,” and in the background you can see what appear to be Disick’s legs. OK, on its own that's hardly anything proof, but it's part of a larger fact pattern, including recent reports that the couple is on the verge of getting engaged “any day now.” If those reports are accurate, it's hardly a stretch to believe these two are already living together — but it's far from definitive.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also lending credence to the rumors that things are getting really serious with Disick and the Richie is the fact that the couple has begun vacationing with the Kardashians. They joined them on a trip to Mexico in December 2018, which doesn’t seem like the kind of thing you do with your ex and their fling. Just sayin'.

While none of this confirms that the couple are living together, it's certainly interesting. Even more intriguing, Hollywood Life alleges that, according to a source close to Richie and Disick, the couple not only is living together, but have been doing so since last summer. What? Yep, according to this same report, Kourtney Kardashian is totally OK with the new living arrangement for one good reason: Disick consulted her first. “Scott and Kourtney discussed his plans on living with Sofia before they made it official,” the source said. “Scott could tell Kourtney was a bit jealous at the time, but more so concerned of the fact that their kids would be sleeping there while Sofia lived there, too,” the source continued. “She wanted to make sure they were in good hands.” This reportedly led to the three of them meeting up for a face-to-face to talk about the kids. That’s when they all went to dinner together in November. It was important for Scott that Kourtney felt comfortable with Sofia and got to meet her, so she could see for herself that Sofia truly does care about, and treat their children amazing,” the source concluded.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While we’re going to have to wait for the couple themselves to confirm if this is all true, it's definitely interesting! Only time will tell if they are really living together, but in the meantime we can hope for the best and that all parties are happy with their living situation.