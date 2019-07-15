So, how was your weekend? Did it involve customizing a private jet and flying your girl squad to Turk and Caicos? No? Then clearly you're not Keeping Up. Kylie Jenner is currently in the middle of a tropical vacay, y'all, and she's calling it #KylieSkinSummerTrip in honor of her new skincare line. The girls are all wearing matching pink tie-dye sweatsuits and staying in a freaking mansion that's been tricked out with Kylie Skin-branded coconuts, pillowcases, and doormats, and it's all so extra in the very best way. Well, except for one thing. Have you seen the photos of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie posing topless on this trip yet? Cuz they are fire AF — and proof that when it comes to vacation wardrobe, less is most definitely more.

On July 14, Jenner hit up Instagram a bunch of times to share pictures and videos from the trip on her feed and her story. Fans got to see both the inside and outside of the stunning vacay digs, as well as a sneak peek at all the Kylie Skin swag the host gifted her lucky guests with. The whole thing is a serious mood. But one photo definitely stood out among all the rest.

Just casually posted between a picture of the branded coconuts and one of Jenner and Stassi Karanikolaou posing in blue gowns is an image of KyKy captioned "vacation mode." And she's naked. Well, except for a hat. But that doesn't really count now, does it?

Check it out:

Amaaaaazing! I love that Jenner's confidence shines through in this image.

As for Richie — who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, in case you forgot — she's also on the #KylieSkinSummerTrip. And she posted a similar pic on Insta in order to show off her *confidence* "because why not" — which is exactly what she wrote in her caption.

Take a look:

Unlike Jenner, Richie opted to keep her bottoms on. But that's probs because she's wearing a suit that's part of her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

And also... sand.

Here's Richie posing in another pic on the beach, this time with her hot pink top on:

It looks like Richie gifted all the girls with bikinis from her Frankies collab, as well:

Instagram/Sofia Richie

The girls were also treated to gratis bags full of Kylie Skin products and closets full of merch from Disick‘s Talentless label. Seriously, I don't think I've ever been so jealous of anything since... well, since Jenner threw that other big Kylie Skin event back in May. You know, the one where guests roller-skated across a branded floor and ate pizza, ice cream, and ramen served up in Kylie Skin containers?

Anyway, here's what Kylie's custom pink and white jet looked like:

Here are the tie-dye sweatsuits:

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Even Stormi got one, you guys!

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Here's the front of the girls' Turks mansion:

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Here's the backyard space:

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

And here are those branded coconuts I was telling you about:

Anyone know how I can score an invite to the next Kylie Skin getaway?