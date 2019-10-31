The Text Your Partner Sends When They're Horny Depends On Their Zodiac Sign

Sometimes, when you least expect it, you feel horny. You could be sitting in class, or at work, or trying to parallel park, and suddenly, you have a burning desire to bang. You probably can't do anything about it then and there. But if you have a partner in your life, it can be fun to send a sexy text to let them know what you want to do later. Depending on your partner's zodiac sign, the text they send while horny can range from coy and cryptic to down and dirty. Knowing their sign, however, might just let you know what to expect.

Perhaps the only thing more fun than sending a naughty message is receiving one. It doesn't matter how tame or graphic your SO makes that text — it's still pretty nice to know your boo is hot and bothered thinking about you. As dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily, "Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt, and flirt while you are apart." If your boo is trying to tease, tempt, and flirt with you, here's what they'll probably say, depending on their zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Hirurg/E+/Getty Images "Have you ever had sex while riding an exercise bike? I think we should try it." If it was up to your Aquarius partner, you'd probably never hook up in a bed again. In their world (which is an entirely different world from anyone else's, BTW), weirder is better. This sign is also known for being endlessly curious and creative, so if you've got an aroused Aquarius on your hands, you might just receive a very... unusual proposition.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) "I wish we could just spend every minute of the day in bed together." Pisceans are dreamy romantics, and while they're not always realistic in their desires, they're always guaranteed to sweep you off your feet. Rather than a dirty request, an impassioned Pisces is likely to compliment your lovemaking skills and then describe their dream fantasy (which probably involves pleasing you).

Aries (March 21 to April 19) "I want you. Now." Aries like to get to the point. If they want sex, they're not going to ask you to "hang out" — they're going to say, "I want to have sex with you." Considering how self-assured and straightforward as an Aries is, it's no surprise they say exactly what's on their mind and don't think about the consequences (or the possibility of anyone turning them down).

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) "I want to have sex tonight, but I'm also kind of tired, so can you be on top?" Taureans truly care about their partners a lot, but when it comes to making a big show of affection, they tend to fall short. It's just so exhausting, you know? If your Taurus SO is feeling lazy (which, likely, they are), they'll probably text you to come to their house. And get condoms on the way. And snacks.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) "Hey, what's up?" [Three minutes later] "I started thinking about you and I got so wet I had to go to the bathroom so I could touch myself." Geminis go from zero to 100 in no time at all. As a sign of duality, a Gemini can go from sitting at a desk studying to, "OMG I NEED YOU," without any warning. They're so random they surprise themselves at times, and you can always depend on a Gemini to keep you guessing.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) "I was just thinking about that time we made love at my parents' beach house and how nice it felt to wake up next to each other when the sun rose the next morning. Do you remember that?" Ah, sweet, sappy Cancers. I wouldn't say that Cancers are prudes exactly. But if they had it their way, all lovemaking sessions would be spent in missionary, staring deep into each other's eyes, and snuggled under the covers.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images "So there's something I've been fantasizing about you doing to me. Want to know what it is?" Leos are the stars of the show, and when they're in bed with their partner, you better believe they put their own pleasure first. Your Leo partner's fantasies most likely involve all the fun things you can do to make their body feel good — but at least you're a part of their fantasies, right?

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) "You're coming over at 8:00 tonight, right? Are you eating dinner first? Should I get snacks? Are we going to be having sex? I just want to know what to expect." Like Aries, Virgos say exactly what's on their mind, but what's really on their mind is planning your impending sex sesh to the minute. You know what really turns a Virgo on? Sticking to the schedule. And if you could tell them how long it will take you to come so they can plan the rest of the evening, that would be great.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) "If I could do anything you wanted in bed tonight, what would turn you on the most?" Libras seek harmony in all things, and they're not satisfied until you're satisfied. A Libra cares deeply about pleasing others, and if your Libra partner is feeling lusty, they'll want to know exactly what they can do to rock your world. If that happens to result in mutually satisfying sex, that's even better, because #balance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) [Sends dirty picture] Scorpios are people of few words. When they're down to get down, you can expect to receive a darkly-lit, semi-pornographic pic and nothing else. They'll leave it up to you to interpret the message.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) "Would you ever consider a threesome? Just saying, it could be fun." Sagittarians are the adventurers of the zodiac, and if they're not trying something new, they're bored. This sign also tends to struggle a bit with monogamy, so if your Sagittarius partner wants you, they might also suggest involving your cute friend who lives down the hall. Just saying.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) "So I have a meeting that ends at 2:00 p.m. and a dentist appointment that starts at 3:15 p.m. Would you be free to have sex during that timeframe? Capricorns are so busy that it's a wonder they have a free moment to fornicate, much less think about doing it. On the occasion that this sign does get an urge, they'll probably ask their partner to work around their schedule. Nothing gets them turned on like fitting as many things possible into the day.