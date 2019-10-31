The Text Your Partner Sends When They Miss You Depends On Their Zodiac Sign

Everyone has a different way of saying "I miss you" to a partner. Some people will say just that. Some people will send a meme or an interesting news article. When I miss my partner while he's at work, I usually send a clown emoji or a GIF from The Office as my way of saying, "Thinking about you, boo." Depending on your partner's zodiac sign, the text they send when you're on their mind can be silly, romantic, or exactly to the point. But whether you and bae are in a long-distance relationship or simply both at work or school, it's always nice to hear that you're missed.

It's OK if your partner isn't a total romantic — that doesn't mean they care about you any less. Every couple is unique, and every couple has a different way of communicating. If you've been together for a while, you probably know that when your partner says, "I ordered Thai food for dinner. What did you eat?," they really mean, "I wish we were together." From a single emoji to an entire paragraph, here's what you can probably expect an SO to text when they miss you, depending on their zodiac sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images "Did you know that a bolt of lightning contains enough energy to toast 100,000 slices of bread?" Aquarians are weirdos, and they're proud of it. Rather than simply admitting they miss you, they're more likely to send a random factoid out of the blue — and then maybe not reply to your response for a few days.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20) "'Because of you, in gardens of blossoming / Flowers I ache from the perfumes of spring. / I have forgotten your face, I no longer / Remember your hands; how did your lips / Feel on mine?' — 'Love' by Pablo Nerudo" Pisceans are totally mushes, and when it comes to expressing how they feel, they don't hold back. If your Pisces boo misses you, expect to receive a heartfelt soliloquy or romantic poem — and please, for the sake of their tender hearts, reply to their text ASAP.

Aries (March 21 to April 19) "I miss you, but probably not as much as you miss me." Aries are supremely confident and not terribly touchy-feely, and when you get a text from an Aries, it's likely to be more sassy than sweet. Those born under this sign never like to be bested, so they can't exactly make themselves vulnerable by showing something as pedestrian as emotion.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) "Can't wait to Netflix and chill when you get back." Taureans are... kind of lazy, so I wouldn't expect them to make a big effort with their "miss you" text. Don't get me wrong — Taureans love deeply and with all their hearts. But they also love their couch and their TV, and they probably miss vegging out with you more than anything.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) "Hi I miss you 😿." [Forty-five seconds later] "BTW, you didn't clean the dirty dishes like I asked you to before you left the other night." Geminis are all over the place. They might be sweet one minute and bite your head off the next. Because you can never anticipate what mood a Gemini is going to be in, you never know what kind of text to expect.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) "I know it's only been three days, but I've been looking at old pictures of us together every day and having dreams about you every night. Do you miss me, too? Can we FaceTime soon?" Some people may call Cancers needy, but I like to think of them more as sentimental. They thrive on constant reassurance and cuddles, so when you're apart from your Cancer partner, they'll probably need a little bit more attention than usual.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) aldomurillo/E+/Getty Images "I had such an amazing day today and I wish you were here so I could tell you about it." Like Cancers, Leos require reassurance — but in a different sort of way. They love attention, and they love having an audience for whom they can perform. If you're not there to listen to them vent or gush about their day, then who will?

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) "Only two days, 11 hours, and 39 minutes until I see you!" Virgos are intense, and you can always rely on a Virgo SO to be practical, precise, and punctual at all times. Is it odd that they're counting down the minutes until you're back together? Maybe. But Virgos never forget anything, and they certainly don't forget to plan ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) "So what was your day like today? Tell me everything and don't spare any details." Libras are excellent listeners. Communicative and easygoing, a Libra will patiently allow you to talk for hours without feeling the need to contribute anything themselves, because they love putting your needs (and, really, everyone's needs) above their own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) "👋 😫 😚" Scorpios are total enigmas, and that's how they like it. Why would they come out and say exactly how they feel when they can keep you guessing? Their way of saying "I miss you" is sending a random series of emojis and allowing you to puzzle out their meaning for yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) [After five days of silence] "Hey miss u" Sagittarians may be consistently optimistic, but they aren't the most consistent people in general. They simply hate feeling tied down. Rather than glueing their phone to their hand when you're apart, they're more likely to forget it at home. And then forget to text you when they get home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) "So your flight gets in at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, right? Are you checking a bag or do you just have a carry-on? I'm trying to figure out what time I should leave my house in order to pick you up. Do you think there will be traffic? Can I have your flight number so I know if you're delayed?" Capricorns are perhaps the least chill sign of the zodiac, but they can't help it — they love to be organized. They're also about as far from romantics as you can get. Their way of saying, "I miss you," is telling you that there's rain in the forecast, so you better keep an umbrella with you.