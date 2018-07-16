So, what's your super power? Truth is, everyone has a magical ability, it's just a matter of channeling it. In fact, if you believe in astrology, I can tell you the supernatural gift you have, according to your zodiac sign. In case you weren't aware, all 12 zodiac signs were blessed with a distinct charm and unique ability by the cosmic heavens. This also means YOU, of course. When was the last time you channeled your magic?

Did you know that the zodiac wheel is a symbol of the circle of life? If you combine each of the signs, houses, and planetary energies, it ultimately holds the meaning to our universal truth. Astrology is a celestial mixture of past, present, and future energies. That, in itself, is already magical AF. Need I say more?

So, whether you're a majestic Leo with a heart of gold, a steady Capricorn with your eye on the prize, or a sensitive Cancer with a nurturing soul, you're still a powerful being with infinite amounts of energy. You radiate light and love, by simply being you. Now it's up to you to channel your gifts and manifest your true potential. It's that simple. Are you ready for it? In the meantime, here's a look at your supernatural powers, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Fire Manipulation

You are the first sign in the zodiac, not to mention the first FIRE sign. Your red-hot passions and burning rage are partly what makes you so captivating. Not many people can handle your burning flame, and well, that's exactly why you're the warrior of the zodiac.

Taurus: Time Travel

You're incredibly in tune with life's earthy rhythms, not to mention your killer sensory integration. You were born with an internal clock, and no one, except mother earth, can manage their time as well as you.

Gemini: Shapeshifting

You are the chameleon of the zodiac, and an undercover genius when no one's looking. Your mind is sharp, and your thoughts can manifest at the speed of light. The voices in your head are echoes of your different personalities. You are never the same as you once were.

Cancer: You're A Healer

You are connected to the moon and the ocean tides. Your touch is the magic cure to children's pain and adult sorrows. You feel emotions in the third dimension, as you are the cosmic mother of all eternity.

Leo: You Glow

The cosmos made your heart with dashes of joy, love, bursting laughter, and childlike fantasy. It is pure gold, which is why you light up a room the moment you walk in. You shine like a sparkling diamond, and people forever gravitate towards you, like a moth to a flame.

Virgo: Fortune Teller

You're always prepared, and no one knows how you know, but you just do. You always do. It's a combination of wanting to be in control, and your innate desire to serve others. Tell us your thoughts, Virgo. You know what's best for us all.

Libra: Telekinesis

You enjoy picking people's brains and understanding how their minds work, but most of all, you're a gifted communicator who can acknowledge all sides of a situation. Your mind is a mirror, and it works in miraculous ways.

Scorpio: You're Psychic

This isn't your first rodeo. In fact, it's not your second or third, either. You are a child of the underworld, and your ancestors are living vicariously through you. You're spiritually gifted, but with that, comes a lot of responsibility.

Sagittarius: You Can Fly

Your contagious enthusiasm and genuine optimism are on your side until the end of time. You can do anything, and I mean that wholeheartedly. Reach for the stars, Sagittarius. You're a real dream hunter.

Capricorn: Invisibility

You're a little too serious and incredibly strict, but that's only because you've got lots on your mind. You're on a life-long mission, and nothing will ever get in the way of that, literally.

Aquarius: Mind Control

You are a social rebel with a humanitarian at heart. How do you do it? Your intellectual abilities and progressive mind are two of the many reasons why you're referred to as the genius of the zodiac. Tell us your secret.

Pisces: Astral Projection

Dreaming is your favorite pastime, but where do you go when you sleep? There's an entire universe inside you, and your spirit proves there's such thing as the word infinity — and beyond.