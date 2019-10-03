All Hallow's Eve is coming up quick, and if you're anything like me, then you're probably browsing the Internet, searching for the perfect costume. You gotta do what you gotta do, which is why I'm going to share the Stranger Things Halloween costume for you, based on your sign. After all, Stranger Things is one of the spookiest Netflix series — come on, the Mind Flayer, the Demogoron, that weird... hospital monster — so it practically screams Halloween.

Season 3 of the sci-fi drama premiered on July 4, 2019, and there's already a teaser for Season 4, because fans cannot get enough and the good people over at Netflix clearly understand that. Personally, I'm already anxiously awaiting what's to come because, well... have you read all of the theories? Plenty of drama in store.

Over the course of the past three seasons, it's definitely been interesting to see how incorporating that '80s look and feel can trigger something so powerful among its viewers, young and old. It's even inspired plenty of Eleven, Hopper, and other Stranger Things-inspired Halloween costumes since the show premiered in summer 2016. But which character's attire is a perfect match for you this Oct. 31? It all depends on your zodiac sign:

Aries: Jim Hopper

Are you ready to channel your inner Jim Hopper, Aries? This button-down has his name written all over it. Pair it with some Ray-Ban sunglasses, and you're golden.

Taurus: Steve Harrington

Ahoy, Taurus! Steve Harrington sure knows a thing or two about ice cream — not to mention his way around the Starcourt Mall — but he couldn't have done it without this nautical '80s uniform. Iconic.

Gemini: Max Mayfield

You give me major Maxine Mayfield vibes, Gemini. Not sure whether it's your sparkling wit or sassy personality, but pair this yellow sweatshirt with some distressed jeans — with a red wig, perhaps — and you're all set.

Cancer: Dustin Henderson

Take a number, Cancer. Everyone's obsessed with Dustin, so make sure you call dibs on this epic costume choice. This "Camp Know Where" T-shirt is a must, so let those curls air dry — or get a wig, if your hair is on the straighter end — and get yourself a baseball cap. Oh, and a pet turtle wouldn't be so bad either.

Leo: Joyce Byers

All you need is a set of Christmas lights, Leo. I know Cancer's nurturing, but you're the mother lion of the zodiac. With that said, I think you should tell one of your besties to dress up as Will Byers. If you've got a Libra in your life, that'd be perfect.

Virgo: Nancy Wheeler

You couldn't be anyone but Nancy Wheeler, Virgo. This quaint, little midi dress would certainly do the trick. However, I'm almost positive you have one similar hanging in your closet. Am I wrong?

Libra: Will Byers

How epic is this costume, Libra? The best part is, you can make this look eerie or magical, depending on your mood. Have fun with it, because you're taking it a step further by channeling Will Byers' alter ego.

Scorpio: Billy Hargrove

Did it just get hot in here, or is it just me? Consider this a compliment, Scorpio. IDK about you, but I think Billy Hargrove is the sexiest character on the show. This is exactly why I know you can pull this look off. Pair this wig with a white tank top and jeans, and voila.

Sagittarius: Robin Buckley

Are you fluent in multiple languages, Sagittarius? Aside from the fact that Robin's character perfectly depicts your zodiac archetype, this Scoops Ahoy costume also comfortable enough to wear during one of your spontaneous adventures.

Capricorn: Mike Wheeler

Everything with you is pretty much straight to the point, Capricorn. Funnily enough, fellow Capricorn Finn Wolfhard portrays Mike Wheeler's character, and something tells me he's got a closet full of polo shirts. Accessorize this look with jeans and a walkie-talkie, if you're up for it.

Aquarius: Lucas Sinclair

You got a bandana anywhere, Aquarius? If so, this is your chance to totally rock it. This Lucas-inspired jacket would go well with an undershirt, a pair of jeans, and combat boots. Rock on.

Pisces: Eleven

You're always the main character, Pisces. It's true, and you really can't go wrong with this Eleven costume set. However, make sure you don't keep that blindfold on for too long, or you might end up astral projecting to the Upside Down.