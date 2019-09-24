These Scoops Ahoy Halloween Costumes From ‘Stranger Things 3’ Are So Cute

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the clock is already ticking on costume preparation time. If you're anything like me, there is one place you always turn to for Halloween costume ideas: pop culture. This year, there were a whole lot of movies and TV shows that can provide excellent inspiration, but there's perhaps no better choice than Stranger Things. The Netflix series is super popular, so everyone will recognize it, the 1980s setting gives costumes a fun nostalgic factor, and the spooky sci-fi plot makes it perfect for a holiday as scary as Halloween. These Scoops Ahoy Halloween costumes from Stranger Things 3 are perfect for Halloween this year.

Stranger Things fans will remember that Season 3 took place in the summer of 1985, when Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) took a job at Hawkins' new Starcourt Mall, specifically in the food court's Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. That's where he met his coworker-turned-friend Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke). Steve and Robin struck up a bond for the ages, and they formed the "Scoops Troop" alongside Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson). The Scoops Troop set out to successfully uncover a Russian spy operation over the course of Stranger Things's third season, so needless to say, they're pretty cool and totally worthy of some Halloween costume love. Whether you're a Robin who wants to dress up alongside her pal Steve or you're a solo Scooper, these goofy Scoops Ahoy outfits will make the perfect Halloween costumes.

Steve Costume

Steve is one of the heartthrobs of Stranger Things, so he's a great character to try to embody on Halloween. Even though he didn't love his Scoops Ahoy costume at first, it grew on Keery, so it can definitely grow on you as well. Keery told Entertainment Weekly:

I went into my trailer, put on my top, and come to set, and I looked at myself in the mirror. And I was just talking to myself, 'Oh, Jesus, am I ready for a billion people to see me in this dinky sailor uniform?' But after we shot the first day, to be honest with you, it grew on me. It really is perfect for the character.

Robin Costume

Robin was introduced for the first time in Season 3 of Stranger Things, and she immediately became a fan-favorite. She told EW she felt right at home among her cast and in her sailor suit. She said:

I love blue. And I love stripes. And I like high waisted, so like, really my costume that was supposed to humiliate me was my regular style. I loved my sailor suit.

DIY Scoops Ahoy Costume

Let's be real, if the Stranger Things kids set out to get these costumes, they'd probably make them themselves. If you're like them and want to go the do-it-yourself route, it's pretty easy to recreate the Scoops Ahoy uniform. All it takes is a few pieces of clothing that you likely already have in your closet or can easily buy online.

No matter how you scoop it, a Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy costume is sure to be a hit among your TV-loving friends this Halloween.