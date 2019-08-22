When you're best friends with a Kardashian or a Jenner, it's safe to say doors fly open, and if you just so happen to have a keen sense of style yourself, the opportunity for a clothing collection can and will present itself. Exhibit A? The newly-released Stassie x Misguided collab, which, according to some papparazzi pics, has Kylie Jenner's seal of approval. Typically, a single Jenner outfits cost more than I make in a month, but given that everything in Stassie's collection is priced at under $102, I might have to treat myself to a few pieces for my next night out on the town. (Okay, you caught me, I don't go out. They're for my next Instagram photoshoot.)

Stassie, aka Anastasia Karanikolaou, has been one of Kylie Jenner's BFFs for years, stepping more prominently into the spotlight after this year's drama saw the end of Jenner's best friendship with Jordyn Woods. Ahem. Jenner and Karanikolaou are always spotted together, often twinning in matching outfits for the 'Gram. Given that they dress alike so frequently, it's safe to say Karanikolaou's style has Jenner's seal of approval, which means her affordable collab with Missguided is a must-shop. All in all, there are 40 items in the collection, and minus one $102 jacket, they all cost less than $69. I can swing that! There's vintage-inspired denim, flirty mini dresses, puffy-sleeved blouses, and lots of sexy, satin vibes. It's all very on brand for Stassie, and I filled up my cart pretty quickly whilst casually browsing. Oops.

There are tons of lingerie-reminiscent details in Stassie's collection, like the closures on the Black Satin Hook & Eye Mini Dress ($51, missguided.com), also available in blush pink:

Another great example is the boned bodiceof the Champagne Satin Corset Top ($30, missguided.com), also available in white and rose colorways:

In true Kardashian fashion, Jenner was spotted wearing a set from the line to show her BFF some support, and as a result, the Blush Co Ord Ruched Milkmaid Top ($34, missguided.com) and Blush Co Ord Ruched Mini Skirt ($34, missguided.com) are almost sold out.

The set really fits the puffy-sleeved, ruched vibes she's been loving lately, and I have to wonder if she inspired the design:

Jenner also wore the Nude Clear Ankle Strap Pumps ($59, missguided.com), which are still available in sizes five through 10:

A good clear heel isn't going out of style any time soon, so I definietly plan to snag this pair for myself. The other shoe option in the drop is the Pointed Toe Lace Up Barely There Heel ($47, missguided.com).

These stunners come in black, rose gold, and brown snakeskin, and feature a super high heel with no platform. Strut at your own risk!

Given the way fans gush about her style on Instagram, I have a feeling many of Stassie's pieces will sell out fairly fast. If you want in on the action, you can shop the entire collection live now on the Missguided site.