Look, I'm not here to claim I have even one idea of what it's like to be as famous as Kylie Jenner. I know that society has outrageous beauty standards that I've felt my entire regular plebeian life, and I'm sure that's amplified when you're a celebrity. Having access to things like editors and Photoshop must be extremely tempting when you have so many haters eyes on you at all times. Here's the but — but still. The Kardashian/Jenners have been known to take photo-editing to the extreme. Kylie Jenner is being accused of photoshopping Stassie Karanikolaou's leg on Instagram and the whole thing is so eye roll-y. It feels like this is why we can't have nice things (like self-confidence, for example)!

If you aren't currently keeping up with Jenner, then you might not be aware she is currently on the trip of a lifetime. To celebrate the launch of her new Kylie Skin summer collection, she and a bunch of her closest friends have jet-set off to some tropical location where they are living the life. Like, really really living it. Their vacation includes a stunning mansion, sponsored swag, endless Kylie Skin merch, customized food and beverages, spa treatments, and so much more.

A huge piece of Jenner's trip has included #twinning photos with bestie Karanikolaou. The two have gone to town sporting matching outfits and similar ensembles to pose for sexy pictures. Together, they've been serving some serious leg.

Speaking of leg... Karanikolaou's left leg might have Jenner in some photoshopping hot water.

On Wednesday, July 17, Jenner posted another photo of herself and Karanikolaou in matching outfits. Both women are rocking what appear to be velvet mini dresses in deep royal blue and purple colors. The photo itself is nothing to write home about. The women are simply standing in front of a stone wall smizing at the camera. However, fans can't help but notice something seems suspiciously up with Karanikolaou's left thigh. If you look closely, it looks as if someone used the eraser tool and haphazardly dragged it down the inside of her leg in an effort to make it look thinner.

Yikes.

The curve of her thigh and space between her legs definitely looks unnatural, right? Fans sounded off in the comments writing things like, "I’ll come back and check this later when the rest of the legs finished uploading," and, "that leg editing tho."

While this photo is the most recent one under scrutiny, followers also took issue with a picture Karanikolaou and Jenner lounging on an outdoor couch on the same vacation. In the image, it appears as if the lines on the pillow behind Jenner are curved, which is usually a tell-tale sign of image-warping. Fans think it's possible she tried to make her waist look smaller which caused the pillow to bend.

Man, it is hard out here. I guess my question is: Doesn't it seem like there should be some sort of filtration system before a photo with poor editing is shared on Instagram? Who is in charge here? That person is sleeping on the job.