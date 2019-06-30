Remember when disposal cameras were a thing? You took a photo and had no idea how it looked until it was printed. The photo process was fun, exciting, and also kind of terrifying, since you hoped at least a few of them came out alright. But now thanks to smartphones, you can take as many photos as you want until you get that "perfect" shot. And that's not all. With Photoshop, that final photo can be altered so much to the point that it doesn't even look like the original. I've seen this a lot on Instagram and it often sets an unrealistic expectation for people to have no flaws whatsoever. A lot of celebrities have been accused of Photoshopping, but with over 138 million followers on Instagram, Kylie Jenner stands accused on an exceptionally frequent basis. Here are five times Kylie Jenner was accused of Photoshopping.

1. The time fans accused Kylie of making her waist look smaller

In May, Kylie wore a beautiful purple Versace gown to the 2019 Met Gala. To show off her look, she posted a picture of herself from the red carpet on Instagram. According to Hollywood Life, the Instagram account Celebface posted a side-by-side comparison of the photo Kylie posted on her IG and the original shot by a Getty photographer. After looking at different pictures of Kylie the night of the Met Gala, fans accused the star of editing her waist to make it appear smaller.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2. Another time fans accused Kylie of making her waist look smaller

In 2016, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of herself wearing a black sequin jumpsuit for her family's Christmas party. People believed that Kylie's waistline on her left side looked extremely Photoshopped because it didn't look normal. Now that I look at it, it does seem smoother than the right side of Kylie's waist, right?

3. The time Kylie looked... not like Kylie

To promote her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner shared a promo shot of her and Khloé in June. While it's a beautiful photo, some fans believed it was highly Photoshopped to the point the sisters were unrecognizable.

One fan wrote, “Didn’t recognize Khloe… than realized Kylie doesn’t look right either?!" Another wrote, “Is this supposed to be Kylie and Khloe? They are beautiful enough. They don’t need to be this photo shopped."

4. The time Kylie's hand looked way too big

In April, Kylie shared a picture on Instagram from her photo shoot with S Moda. Obviously, the picture was touched up, but what was interesting was the fact that fans believed Kylie's hand looked bigger than what was physically possible. Kylie's hand actually looked so long that it gave the impression that it was nearly the same length as her forearm.

5. The time fans thought Kylie Photoshopped her own daughter

I admit, this one sounds ridiculous, but people actually believed that Kylie Jenner Photoshopped her then-3-month-old daughter, Stormi. In May 2018. Kylie, Stormi, and Travis Scott were off on a family vacation in Turks and Caicos, and like everyone else would do, Kylie posted some vacation pics on Instagram. One picture caught the attention of users online because Stormi's ear apparently looked a little bit unnatural to followers.

According to Business Insider, one person commented, "Why in the world would you edit your baby's pictures???? (zoom into her ear)."

Others believed that Kylie was trying to Photoshop herself, but accidentally edited Stormi in the process.

Kylie quickly deleted the picture from her Instagram after all the backlash, so you can check it out on Business Insider.

There you have it! Those were five times Kylie Jenner was accused of Photoshop. Considering these were just a few times Kylie was accused of editing her photos, fans can probably expect more Photoshop fails in the near future.