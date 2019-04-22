As usual with the Kardashian/Jenners, I'm not really sure what I'm looking at, here. Youngest sis Kylie Jenner has been sharing a noticeable uptick of professional photos on her Instagram account, which leaves her particularly vulnerable to Photoshop fail theorists. Whenever a professional editor is involved, you better believe Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are combing through those images with a critical eye. Kylie Jenner's S Moda Instagram is the latest example. Fans are particularly suspicious about her hand-to-arm ratio and wondering if the disproportionate detail is a slip of the photo editors hand.

The truth is, most celebrities get their professional pictures touched up. The kind of editing that goes on behind closed doors definitely includes things like blurring out blemishes, removing flyaway hairs, and color correction. However, the Kardashians seem to be particularly susceptible to missing or multiplied body parts. Usually, their hands and feet take the brunt of Photoshop fails, and it's not uncommon for extra fingers and toes to poke out of group pictures. (Hey, there are like a million people in this family. How is a photo editor supposed to keep track of everyone's extremities?)

In Kylie's S Moda ad, fans are drawing their attention to her heavily manicured hands.

In the picture in question, Jenner is purposefully holding her body in, well, an "S" shape, perhaps a la S Moda. Her right hand is front and center, gently laying across the top of her chest. At first glance, it looks like any highly stylized and produced photoshoot. However, the longer you look at it, the larger her hand seems to become. Specifically, it looks like from the base of her palm to the tip of her fingers is the same length as her forearm.

This is my totally non-professional 100 percent personal opinion based on nothing other than the extraordinary amount of time I stare at the Kardashian/Jenners for work: I think that her long fingernails are playing tricks on us. This wouldn't be the first time extremely long, delicately decorated nails have messed with my perspective.

One time, Khloé Kardashian seemed to be growing multiple extra fingers. But, upon closer inspection, I think it really is just her long nails casting shadows on her standard five fingers.

Not for nothing, Kylie's nails add half an inch easy to her entire hand. Pair that with a deeply contorted pose, some extreme lighting, and the strange visual effect of her dotted outfit, and I think it's totally possible this is mostly just an optical illusion.

I mean, look at these talons:

They would make anyone's hands look gargantuan!

Cosmopolitan notes that most of the people out there calling "Photoshop!" exist on "call out" accounts like @fakegirlsfvckya, which happens to be private. And obviously, Kylie's fans don't care what her hands look like. They just love everything she does and are still low-key celebrating that she's still on Instagram after her major hiatus during her pregnancy with Stormi.

As usual, you're looking fierce, girl. Tell us the secrets.