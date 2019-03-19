Fans Are Accusing Kourtney Kardashian Of Photoshopping Her Nude Photo In A Bathtub

Kourtney Kardashian, I have several questions for you. First of all, what the hell is Poosh? Second of all, what is going on in the latest photo you posted promoting Poosh? It's been a minute since the Kardashians have been accused of bad photoshop jobs by their fans, but here we are with a new one. Kardashian is launching her new project Poosh, which is speculated to be a lifestyle brand, soon, and her posts teasing the arrival of the oldest Kardashian sibling's solo business venture have been super glam (and hella nude) so far. In the latest Poosh social media push, Kourtney Kardashian's nude photo in a bubble bath is what has fans scratching their heads. Y'all, I really tried to figure out a way that this photo wasn't badly photoshopped, and I came up with nothing. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the photo and the speculation surrounding it being photoshopped, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

There hasn't been much official info revealed about Poosh yet. All we know is that Poosh is the nickname Kardashian calls her daughter, Penelope, and from the looks of the promotional photos, the site is probably going to be some kind of lifestyle brand. Think Goop, but make it the Kardashians. It makes sense as a solo venture for Kourtney, who, amongst all of her siblings, has always been the one to care the most about eating clean, using clean cosmetics and household products, and the most meticulous about her vision for the design of her homes.

The possible premise of the site makes sense, but this picture? This picture — I can't make it make sense.

Is that a nipple on her wrist? WHY IS THERE A NIPPLE ON HER WRIST?

So let's break down why this picture looks so off. The biggest thing fans noticed (and commented about on the actual post) was the odd placement and shape of Kardashian's left leg. She doesn't appear to have a thigh at all in the photo, and it's not just because it could be underwater. It tapers off when you're looking up the leg, which like, makes zero sense and is probably not how Kardashian's leg is actually shaped.

"The bottom part of her leg looks funny af n her head looks wired [sic], the person didn't edit this well," one person commented on the post.

"Why is your left knee wayyyyyy down there 😂😂😂😂 FAIL 👎," another user said.

"I love you kourtney you’re my favorite kardashian but you should really fire your photography team," another comment read.

So yeah, fans are definitely suspecting something fishy with this photo.

Then there's the whole nipple on her wrist thing. If you zoom into Kardashian's right wrist in the photo, you can see what seriously appears to be a nipple where nipples usually aren't. When people said we should free the nipple, this isn't what they meant!

I mean, maybe this is supposed to be her wrist bone, but fans really think it looks like a nipple.

"Eh you have a nipple on your wrist???" one questioned, adding laughing emojis.

"Anybody else peep that nipple on her wrist?" another one questioned.

"Is there a nipple on her wrist?" questioned another user.

Kourtney, can you please tell us if that is, in fact, a nipple on your wrist? I don't think you have a nipple on your wrist? I feel like we would have noticed that by now?

Other comments on the photo are supportive, saying Kardashian looks gorge, which, of course, she does. But the editing on this really does appear to be very off. Poosh, you've got some 'splainin' to do!