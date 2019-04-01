Another day, another Kardashian Photoshop fail. This time, all of the sisters and Kris Jenner are being accused of having one of their photos heavily Photoshopped. It's less of an angry accusation than the recent ones have been, however, because this apparent Photoshop fail is just freaking hilarious. The Kardashians' KUWTK S16 promo Photoshop fail has the internet in stitches trying to figure out how all of the weird things going down in this photo came to pass.

The Season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on Sunday, March 31, on E! The episode documented a trip to Chicago that Kim, Kanye, and North took, a girls' trip to Palm Springs that Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and friends went on after Kourtney went through a breakup, and it showed fans the moment when Kimye told the family they were expecting baby No. 4. Before the episode aired, though, the family posted a photo from their promotional photo shoot for this season, and fans have a lot of questions.

"Our Sweet 16!" Kim Kardashian said in the caption of her post showing the photo. "Can’t believe Keeping Up With the Kardashians is premiering our 16th season tonight! Be sure to tune into E!"

At first glance, this photo looks pretty fine, right? Nothing weird to report?

OR IS THERE?

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Khloé Kardashian's lower half of her body seems to be completely missing in this shot.

"Just a little question where is the rest of Khloé's body? So from the waist down.....?" one fan asked, clearly asking the important questions here.

Seriously, where is the rest of Khloé's body?! I legitimately cackled when I realized what this fan was pointing out. If you zoom in on the shot, it looks like True's mama is literally missing the entire lower half of her body. Are we supposed to think she's sitting under that satin sheet, or something? It all blends into one! What is going on here?!

When you watch the promo video Kris Jenner posted to her Instagram, the end of the video shows Kardashian sitting in a long skirt that does look a lot like the cushions they're all sitting on, and there is clear movement.

But homegirl's legs look hella camouflaged in the photo.

And that's not the only thing fans find to be weird about this shot. A lot of them feel that Kendall Jenner was Photoshopped in.

"Kendal [sic] looks like she couldn't make it so they cropped her in," one fan said in Kim's comment section.

"Lmfao why is Kendall just copy and pasted on to this photo? Looking like a tipped over mannequin," another fan quipped.

In the photo, Kendall is laying on her head on Kylie's lap, but there's weirdly no shadow where there usually would be one when laying in this position, and Kylie's clothes show no signs of someone laying on them.

On top of this, there's also the weird fact that Kourtney Kardashian appears to have a sixth toe on her left foot?

Kris, your family has so much money. With all of the money you can spend to make sure your family looks good, why are there so many hilarious mistakes in this photo? Riddle me that, Kris!!