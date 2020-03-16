Since Starbucks launched its brand new augmented reality (AR) game on Friday, March 13, customers have scored some pretty sweet prizes through the in-app feature. While the coffee giant announced it will be temporarily utilizing "to go" ordering services in its stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak, fans can still get in on the Starland AR game and all the great freebies from the comfort of their own home. Starbucks Starland game prizes include everything from free handcrafted beverages for a year to a $500 gift card.

Whether you've been playing the game since March 13 or are new to the whole thing, you'll first need to make sure you're a Starbucks Rewards member to get started and potentially pick up some of the over 2.5 million prizes on offer. If you aren't currently a member, it's really easy to sign up and start earning stars and other perks when you place orders.

Starbucks Rewards members who are located in the United States can opt to participate either online or on the Starbucks app through Wednesday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Whether you're picking up your Starbucks order to go or just playing at home on your Starbucks app, you can enter every day to win Instant Win prizes

To start playing, you'll want to either open your Starbucks app and go to your messages or head to your inbox to find the Starbucks email with a link to the Starland game. Players get one free play per day, but you can earn one more by ordering Starbucks items through the app or with your registered Starbucks Card. You also have the option to score an additional entry without making a purchase by heading to the bottom of the game place page and clicking the link to fill out a form with your contact information.

To see whether you're the recipient of an instant win prize or have been entered into the raffle towards the grand prize, you'll need to open the app and opt to use the augmented reality function in your phone's camera. Once you see the gold stars, you can tap to choose one and voila, you'll be alerted what your prize is. Instant win prizes include Uber Eats promo codes (which will definitely come in handy now that the chain has switched to a "to go" and delivery model to help stop the spread of coronavirus), free coffee and pastries, and bonus stars.

However, if you are notified that you've been entered into the raffle, you can open the raffle tab and choose to cast your name in the running for free drinks for a year, 365 days' worth of free breakfast, free stars, or a $500 Starbucks gift card.

The recipients of these grand prizes will be notified on April 9, so don't waste any time getting started on the Starland Game if you haven't already and check back daily to see if you're a lucky winner.

