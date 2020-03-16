Since Starbucks relaunched its augmented reality (AR) game on Monday, Sept. 28, customers have scored some pretty sweet prizes. You might remember the first iteration of the game offered freebies like handcrafted beverages for a year and a $500 gift card. As you check out the second round of the AR game, here’s what to know about some of the new Starbucks Starland game prizes.

Before you start playing for a chance at the new prizes, you'll first need to make sure you're a Starbucks Rewards member. If you aren't currently a member, it's really easy to sign up and start earning stars and other perks when you place orders. Starbucks Rewards members who are located in the United States can opt to participate either online or on the Starbucks app through Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Whether you're picking up your Starbucks order to-go or just playing at home on your Starbucks app, you can enter every day to win instant win prizes or be entered into a raffle for grand prizes.

The instant win prizes include $10 Starbucks gift cards, Triple Stars for a month, 25 Stars for every mobile pay-ahead order for a month, a free coffee or espresso-based drink, a 50% off coupon for a seasonal beverage, a coupon for a free bakery item, 150 Bonus Stars, 50 Bonus Stars, 25 Bonus Stars, or 10 Bonus Stars.

Grand prize options include: free handcrafted drinks for a year, free handcrafted drinks and breakfast for six months, a $500 Starbucks gift card, 15,000 Bonus Stars, or Triple Stars for a year. If your star in the game is a raffle entry, you can choose to put it toward any of the prizes, or you can bank up plays to use during the game period.

To play for these prizes, open the Starland game from your app or your email, and use your play to tap on a star. You’ll either win an instant win prize or be entered in a raffle for the grand prize. You can get up to two plays per day, either by making two purchases, by requesting free plays, or a combination of the two. Grand prize winners will be notified on Oct. 29, and instant win winners will get their freebie right away in the Starbucks app.

As you try to earn plays on Starbucks run, follow the chain's coronavirus safety guidance which includes using the Starbucks app to ordering ahead and wearing a face mask. Additionally, follow safety measures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which include staying home when you're sick, maintaining at least six feet of distance from others, and sanitizing your hands after handling packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.