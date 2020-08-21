On Aug. 22, at exactly 11:45 a.m., the sun's annual transit through its sign of rulership, Leo, will come to a close. Practical and meticulous, it's no secret that the essence of Virgo quickly brings you down to earth. The same goes for the spiritual meaning of Virgo season 2020, because this mutable season will specifically focus on harvesting abundance. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are typically known for their what-you-see-is-what-you-get personalities, and Mercury-ruled Virgo is no exception.

If you, or any of your loved ones, have personal placements in the sign of scrupulous Virgo, then you've likely already familiarized yourself with this mutable earth sign's insatiable need for perfection. Despite being notorious for its overly critical personality and highly analytical mind, this earth sign is incredibly gifted. Granted, there's something unique and magical within all 12 zodiac archetypes, but that's precisely it. Not everyone can handle the responsibility that's been assigned to Virgo, at least from an astrological standpoint. Only Virgo can do the job, which is another reason why it's so important to surrender to the energy each celestial season brings.

With this in mind, ask yourself: What's changed in and around me since the sun entered Virgo? Which astrological house belongs to Virgo in my birth chart? Learning about the astrological houses in your birth chart, and how Virgo's energy comes to life each year in your world, would also come in handy. It's almost as if the universe were bestowing you with magical tools to help you live your best life every year, around the same time.

Before tapping into the energy of Mercury-ruled Virgo, it's important to understand the power of its planetary ruler, along with the myth of its zodiac archetype. A hardworking woman with her harvest in hand, as the Virgo maiden looks toward the horizon, she intuitively senses the changing of the seasons and begins to prepare for the brutal winters ahead. This may or may not come across a bit dramatic, but this Virgoan myth is also reflected onto the collective — both individually and as a whole — throughout its season. Again, this is where Virgo's desire to be of service stems from, but its planetary ruler, Mercury, also plays a significant role in the vibration of this mutable earth sign.

The planet of communication, thought process, cognitive functioning, resourcefulness, transportation, and general problem solving, it's no wonder those with personal placements in Virgo seem to always have their ducks in a row. In addition to this mutable earth sign's desire to critique, it has the innate ability to tap into the intelligence of both its left and right brain, thanks to clever Mercury.

Virgo is all about the details, and this one-of-a-kind precision and gifted perspective will be accessible to the collective once the sun shifts into its mutable territory. This is an opportunity to harvest your own type of abundance, whether it be personally or professionally speaking. In the eyes of Virgo, there's always room for improvement, and this is exactly how you can maintain and nurture all you've worked so hard to earn. What part of your routine needs tweaking? How can you nourish your mind, body, and soul without over working yourself?

Themes related to your health and general well-being will also be top of mind throughout this Mercury-ruled season, because in the end, your external reality is a reflection of your inner world. It's all connected, so don't lose consistency. Practicing mindfulness in your day-to-day will help you thrive, both personally and professionally. It's time to nurture yourself, your surroundings, and your loved ones — pets included.