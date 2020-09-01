Life comes with a series of significant phases. Just like the moon waxes and wanes, the human experience is a universal compilation of highs and lows. A majestic enigma, the moon is a mystery to all, but its cycles are ever-potent. The spiritual meaning of the September 2020 full moon (aka Corn Moon) is a perfect example of its infinite magic. Shining brightly in the mystical sign of Pisces on Sept. 2 at 1:22 a.m. ET, this Neptune-ruled lunation has everything to do with trusting the universe and surrendering to higher power.

Taking the essence of elusive Neptune — the planet of dreams, faith, mysticism, and the universal realm — into consideration, along with Pisces' paradoxical zodiac archetype, is priority when harnessing the power of this lunation. For instance, it's no coincidence Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. All 12 archetypes have a divine duty and Pisces' mutable waters carry a little bit of each sign before it, which is one of the many reasons why those born under this Neptune-ruled sign are known for being incredibly adaptable. This naturally adds something extra to their elusive nature, but Pisces' zodiac archetype — a symbol of the two fish swimming in opposite directions — is a symbol of its infinite duality.

Equivalent to the darkest depths of the mysterious ocean, the essence of this Neptune-ruled lunation can be quite difficult to grasp, but more importantly, it will serve as a reminder to surrender and trust in the divine timing of it all. Thanks to its highly receptive celestial ruler, Pisces walks in between dimensions. Neptune dissolves all boundaries, which means you can use this magical energy to cultivate a relationship with spirit.

The Spiritual Meaning Of September 2020's Full Corn Moon

Whenever there's a full moon, the sun sits directly opposite the moon, which is also a call for balance. The sun is a symbol of the ego and your conscious reality, while the moon represents your intuitive instincts and emotional world. With this top of mind, think about the polarity between Pisces and Virgo. Governed by detail-oriented Mercury, the sun in Virgo is currently putting a magnifying glass on everything that needs to be edited, modified, and improved in your day-to-day life.

What have you harvested in the past year? What are you currently working on? Virgo season is always the perfect opportunity to get situated, but more importantly, it's a time to take a closer look at everything from your wellness routine to your due diligence. Full moons illuminate what needs to be acknowledged, or perhaps readjusted. Seems unfathomable with an abstract energy like Pisces, but it's not as complex as you think. Something as simple as reflecting on ways you can surrender and trust the process will go a long way.

Sitting in a harmonious trine with rebellious Uranus, this Neptune-ruled lunation will not only illuminate something beyond your human experience, it'll also inspire you to step into your spiritual freedom. So if you consider yourself the intuitive type, or perhaps someone with a lot of faith, the Pisces full moon will shed light on something you've likely never see before. Interestingly enough, Neptune, the full moon's ruler, will also sit in an opposition with Mercury, which is Virgo's planetary ruler. This cosmic configuration will ask you to find balance between your priorities versus your ideals.

Clever Mercury will also be in harmony with Saturn-Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, which can be an excellent aspect for cementing your long-term goals, working on your due diligence, slaying your responsibilities, and general problem solving. A cardinal T-square (when three planets share the same modality, which means they challenge one another) between Mars in Aries, Venus in Cancer, and Saturn in Capricorn could challenge the vibration of this lunation, as it could very easily stifle your desire to persevere and work on your goals with confidence. Don't lose hope. Something wonderful is waiting for you on the other side of the horizon.