For everyone searching for good news, I've got some: July marks the halfway point of 2020, so don't lose momentum now. With eclipse season finally coming to a close the energies at play won't feel as supercharged or tense, and it's huge relief, especially knowing the beginning of yet another upcoming lunar cycle is upon us. If, in place of the tense energy you've been feeling, you're now seeking stability and structure, it's due to the spiritual meaning of the July 2020 new moon.

On July 1, structured Saturn — the planet of karma, limits, and authority — reenters its sign of rulership, Capricorn. In addition to the effects of Saturn retrograde, this transit will be especially pivotal, given that the "Lord of Karma" won't be back in Capricorn for at least 27 to 29 years. Keeping this in mind, this retrograde cycle is an opportunity to reflect on how your career and sense of authority has evolved since Saturn's shift into Capricorn in December 2017. And though the effects of five retrograde planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and Neptune — could feel unproductive and overwhelming, the universe is still bringing something urgent and necessary to your conscious awareness.

When planets retrograde, they slow down and this makes reviewing, reflecting, and reassessing situations in your life a whole lot easier. Retrograde cycles can be incredibly revealing so if Mercury retrograde brings an important conversation to the surface, pay attention to what it's trying to teach you.

New Moon In Cancer: July 20, 2020 At 1:33 P.M. ET

In addition to marking the beginning of a brand-new lunar cycle, new moons are symbolic of spiritual renewal. This moon phase happens once every month, when the moon sits between the Earth and the sun. The moon's invisibility is a representation of the incubation period, where the seeds you plant and intentions you set will eventually come to life.

The power stemming from the sun and moon joining forces creates a powerful fertility, which is then expressed via a particular zodiac sign. In moon-ruled Cancer, your new beginning will more than likely revolve around your home, family, and emotional foundation. It'll go hand in hand with the retrograde effects you're already feeling, considering it's the second new moon in Cancer following June's solar eclipse in the same sign.

Hovering over 28 degrees of sentimental Cancer — just one degree away from Leo — this won't be an ordinary new moon. The essence of Cancer is emotionally driven and highly intuitive, so reflecting on your emotions and following your instincts is suggested during this time. Despite this lunation's innate fertility and power to initiate, the new moon phase could also affect your energy levels and sleeping patterns. Listen to your body and be gentle with yourself.

Sitting in an opposition to Saturn retrograde, this new moon could feel as challenging as it does motivating. With Saturn retrograde back in its sign of rulership, Capricorn, there will be no room for procrastination. Saturn wants to get the job done and it wants to help you build something solid and long-lasting, even if that means you have to let go of something you've been holding onto for quite some time. This is especially true with Pluto retrograde sitting close to Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn. A powerful transformation is about to take place.

Though Cancer season has everything to do with prioritizing your emotional stability, this new moon wants you to also consider your future before making any grand plans. Are you diligently working towards something enduring and secure? Is it worthy of your time and energy? Ask yourself before you invest yourself.