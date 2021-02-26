When all else fails, leave it up to the cosmos. Not a bad idea after this month's astro-weather. For those who don't acknowledge the power of divine timing, the spiritual meaning of the February 2021 full moon has everything to do with healing and the purification process that comes with it. Though the full moon is known for bringing things to fruition, one still needs to go inward in the process.

Full moons are a spiritual culmination from the heavens; in the methodical sign of Virgo, they mark an opportunity to reflect on everything from your day-to-day process to your overall well-being. When the moon reaches its peak of fullness, it sits directly opposite the sun, which symbolizes the divine equilibrium between the sacred masculine and divine feminine energies within and all around you. But what happens when the sun in dreamy Pisces opposes the moon in detail-oriented Virgo?

The Virgo-Pisces axis governs one's life versus soul mission, which is especially important to keep in mind during this lunation. In the meantime, consider this your cosmic cue to sort out your priorities and pull yourself together, because 2021 did not come to play. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the chaos stemming from the current transits, you're not alone. The good news is, you're about to end the month on a healing note.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The February 2021 Full Snow Moon In Virgo

Beaming across the velvet night upon the witching hour on Feb. 27 at 3:17 a.m. EST, this particular Mercury-ruled lunation, aka the 2021 Snow Moon, is equivalent to the grand finale of this year's winter season. However, in the midst of wrapping up what may have felt like an eternity, the full moon is bestowing the collective with some well-deserved clarity just in time to spring forward next month. With that being said, take a moment to reflect on what you'd like to bring with you on your journey. The spring is a symbol of rebirth after all, so work hard now so you can play later.

A symbol of the harvest, the full moon is a celebratory phase. What's even more ironic about the term "harvest" is, it also embodies Virgo's zodiac archetype. Methodical and hands-on, this mutable earth sign peaks when it can bask in the tedious process, and perhaps master a unique skill that brings results. With this in mind, think of the things in your daily life that need to be analyzed, dissected, and measured. For reference, think back to the new moon in Virgo on Sept. 17, and check which of the astrological houses in your birth chart are governed by this earth sign.

Governed by the messenger god Mercury — the planet of the mind, cognition, communication, and interpretation — Virgo is symbolic of the synergy that takes place between the mind, body, and soul. Your inner reality is a reflection of your outer world and vice versa. Sitting at exactly 8 degrees Virgo, this lunation will also be sitting across a charming Sun-Venus conjunction in Pisces, which will bring forth a pleasant and very soothing energy. Though this could be an incredibly productive time, the essence of Pisces is encouraging you to take a step back and go with the flow.

However, with the moon sitting by itself across the way in meticulous Virgo, you could still feel as if you have a long list of pending to-dos in the process. (Remember, balance is everything during this lunar phase.) Luckily, Uranus will also be linking up with the moon, sparking a little something extra when it comes to your productivity levels. In Taurus, Uranus continues to revolutionize and highlight themes surrounding stability and, more importantly, your relationship with Mother Earth.

The future is bright, so in the midst of tending to your due diligence, and making time to rest and recharge, be sure to keep your eyes on the prize. You are a beautiful work in progress.